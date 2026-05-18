Nicolas Cage turned down chance to play Spider-Man villain Green Goblin

Nicolas Cage turned down the chance to play Spider-Man villain Green Goblin.

The actor, 62, admitted he instead chose to star in arthouse comedy-drama Adaptation over Sam Raimi's blockbuster superhero film at a pivotal moment in his career.

Nicolas reflected on the decision while attending the New York premiere of Spider-Noir, the live-action comic adaptation that finally brings him formally into the Spider-Man universe more than two decades after he passed on 2002's Spider-Man.

Nicolas, long known for balancing Oscar-winning performances with eccentric cult roles and large-scale action films, told People about his choice: "For me, that was the right choice at the time."

The Green Goblin role ultimately went to Willem Dafoe, 70, whose performance opposite Tobey Maguire, 50, became one of the most celebrated comic-book villains of the modern superhero era.

Dafoe later reprised the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which reignited audience nostalgia around Raimi's original trilogy.

Nicolas said he has never wanted to limit himself to either heroes or villains during his career.

He added: "I've played plenty of villains. I like both.

"I think they're both important parts of cinema. I would not want to get trapped into doing one thing."

Nicolas said he discussed the role of Norman Osborn — aka the Green Goblin — with director Sam Raimi before deciding the timing was not right.

The actor, whose recent career resurgence has included acclaimed performances in Pig, Dream Scenario and horror thriller Longlegs, has remained a constant fascination for movie fans thanks to his unpredictable mix of prestige dramas, surreal indies and action franchises that have defined his career since films such as Leaving Las Vegas, Face/Off and National Treasure.

Nicolas' choice not to take the Green Goblin role saw him star in director Spike Jonze's Adaptation as twin screenwriters with wildly differing personalities alongside co-stars including Meryl Streep, Chris Cooper and Brian Cox.

The film later earned widespread critical acclaim and became one of the defining releases of the early 2000s independent cinema movement.

Now, more than 20 years later, Nicolas is finally stepping fully into Marvel territory with Spider-Noir, based on the noir-inspired comic-book character he previously voiced in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The new series follows an ageing private investigator in 1930s New York and will stream on Prime Video in both black-and-white and colour versions.

Discussing the influences behind the role, Nicolas said he drew inspiration from classic Hollywood stars including James Cagney, Humphrey Bogart and Edward G Robinson.

He said he wanted their style to "collide" with "Stan Lee's masterpiece, Spider-Man, and create something new".

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