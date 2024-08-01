Nicolas Cage's son pleads not guilty to assaulting mum

Weston Cage has pleaded not guilty to allegedly assaulting his mother.

The 33-year-old actor - who is the son of actor Nicolas Cage - was arrested last month in connection with an incident back in April, when he was said to have "brutally assaulted" Christina Fulton in what she described as a "manic rage", and he appeared in court on Wednesday (July 31) to answer the charges.

Weston pleaded not guilty to assault with a deadly weapon, TMZ reports.

And on leaving the courthouse in Los Angeles, Weston told the outlet he thinks his mom "needs help" but didn't answer when asked if they had reconciled.

Christina was also present for the hearing, and appeared emotional as she made her way into the building.

She told TMZ of her son: "I hope he gets the help he needs."

The 57-year-old actress previously admitted she was "deeply saddened" by Weston's arrest as she wanted him to be admitted for a mental health evaluation.

She previously said in a statement: "On April 28, 2024, around 5.30pm, I received urgent messages from friends of my son, Weston Cage, regarding his deteriorating mental state, urging me to come help.

"When I arrived to offer support and console him, he was already in the midst of a manic rage. Within minutes, I was brutally assaulted and sustained serious injuries.

"Despite my desperate pleas to the responding police officers to detain him for a mental-health evaluation, the police officers refused my request.

"As a mother, I am deeply saddened and concerned about Weston's ongoing mental-health crisis.

"It is imperative that he receives the help he desperately needs."

Weston was arrested on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon after turning himself into police earlier this week and was later released on a $150,000 bond.

Los Angeles police told People magazine: "During the incident, Cage punched two victims multiple times, causing injury. LAPD responded, and after meeting with all parties, a police report was completed."

The case was presented to the district attorney's office on May 10 and on June 26, they filed two counts of assault with a deadly weapon against Weston, issuing an arrest warrant some time after.

Christina and Nicolas started dating in 1988 and had Weston in 1990, but the couple never married and split within a year of their son being born.

