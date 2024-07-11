Nicolas Cage's son Weston arrested for allegedly assaulting mother

Nicolas Cage's son Weston has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his mother during a mental health crisis.

It was confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department the 33-year-old was detailed on Wednesday (July 10) for assault with a deadly weapon — weeks after his actress mum Christina Fulton, 57, was spotted with bruising on her face.

The actor was released on a US$15,000 (S$20,000) bail around 10am on Wednesday, with The US Sun reporting his famous father is believed to be the one who bailed him out.

A source also told the outlet: "The family knew this was going to happen but needless to say, it is a very big shock."

A row broke out between Weston and his mother on April 28 in Los Angeles and an ambulance was reportedly called to the home to check on Christina, but she apparently declined to be taken to the hospital.

Investigators say Weston was gone by the time police arrived at the scene, and police will decide if the case will be considered felony battery.

Christina has refuted claims the two got into an argument and has asked for privacy in the matter.

She said in a statement released about the matter: "Weston and I had no argument prior to the incident.

"On Sunday, April 28, I was reached out to by several of Weston's best friends for assistance because they were experiencing Weston in a mental-health crisis.

"Upon my arrival, I was met by my son who clearly was in a state of a mental health breakdown, which in turn became a horrific experience.

"I have always supported helping my son with mental-health struggles. I am doing all I can to get him the continued support he needs."

In 2011, Weston faced domestic violence charges after he had a dispute with his ex-wife Nikki Williams, according to ABC News.

He was hospitalised on a psychiatric hold in 2011 after a violent incident in LA.

Christina and Nicolas started dating in 1988 and had Weston in 1990, but the couple never married and split within a year of their son being born.

