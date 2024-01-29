Nicole Kidman fears her legacy could be altered by AI.

The Eyes Wide Shut actress, 56, opened up about the reality of artificial intelligence being used to change past work on film through trickery such as de-ageing while discussing what she will leave behind when she's gone.

Nicole told Vogue Australia she was sure she would be leaving some kind of legacy "if it doesn't all get changed by AI".

She added: "Sorry! So much of it is in the moment."

Mum-of-four Nicole went on to muse: "What are you leaving behind? "Hopefully, your children, who want to make a difference in the world and have purpose and will fight to keep this planet and people alive."

The actress had adopted children Bella, 31, and Connor, 29, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, 61, and has daughters Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 13, with her musician spouse of 18 years Keith Urban, 56.

One of her latest projects is Babygirl, an erotic thriller she's working on from Bodies Bodies Bodies director Halina Reijn, which also stars Harris Dickinson and Sophie Wilde.

She is juggling that with the production of The Perfect Couple, a Netflix series led by Susanne Bier, the Danish filmmaker behind The Undoing.

Nicole has just wrapped on Holland, Michigan, said to be a tightly wound drama from the director of Fresh, Mimi Cave, in which she stars alongside Succession actor Matthew Macfadyen.

This month will also see the release of Expats, a six-episode miniseries on Prime Video, produced by Nicole's Blossom Films and written and directed by Lulu Wang.

