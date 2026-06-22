Nicole Kidman pays surprising Father's Day tribute to ex-husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman has surprisingly paid tribute to former husband Keith Urban on Father's Day.

Sharing rare family photographs of the country music star with their daughters and honouring the fathers who have shaped her life, the Oscar-winning actress, 59, marked the occasion on Instagram on Sunday (June 21) with a series of black-and-white photographs, including one showing Keith carrying daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, on his back when they were younger.

The post comes months after Nicole and Keith finalised their divorce in January, following the end of their 19-year marriage.

Despite the separation, Nicole's message publicly acknowledged Keith's role as a father to their children.

The actress is also continuing a busy professional period, having recently drawn attention for her television adaptation of Scarpetta and a string of acclaimed screen performances that have followed her Oscar-winning turn in The Hours, as well as celebrated roles in Big Little Lies, Moulin Rouge! and The Undoing.

Nicole wrote: "Happy Father's Day to all the fathers."

Her message accompanied family photographs and also included a tribute to her late father, Dr Antony Kidman, who died in 2014 aged 75.

One image showed Antony holding Nicole as a young child.

Nicole has frequently spoken about the profound impact both of her parents had on her life.

Her mother, Janelle Kidman, died in September 2024 aged 84, a loss the actress has discussed publicly in recent interviews.

Speaking to GQ in November 2024, Nicole reflected on grieving the deaths of both parents.

She said: "Life is, whew. It's definitely a journey. And it hits you as you get older.

"If you're in it and not numbing yourself to it. And I'm in it. Fully in it."

Nicole and Keith married in 2006 and announced their separation in September 2025.

Throughout their relationship they were regarded as one of entertainment's most prominent couples, balancing careers in film and music while raising their family largely away from the spotlight.

Keith remains one of country music's biggest stars, known for hits including Blue Ain't Your Colour and Somebody Like You, while also gaining a wider television audience through his years as a judge on American Idol.

Nicole is also mother to Bella Cruise and Connor Cruise from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.

The actress has often described parenthood as one of the defining aspects of her life.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar in October 2025, Nicole said: "My children (give me the) purpose of being their protector and their guide, promising them that I'm here and that, no matter what, there's always a safe place to grow up in."

She added: "Life, connection (and) people" keep her feeling "vibrant and energised".

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