Nicole Kidman rushed to hospital after filming for drama with the flu

Nicole Kidman was rushed to hospital after she powered through scenes for Margo's Got Money Troubles with the flu.

The 58-year-old actress makes her debut as former professional wrestler-turned-lawyer Lace in the April 22 episode of the Apple TV+ comedy-drama alongside Elle Fanning (Margo) and Nick Offerman (Jinx).

However, the "huge set piece" scene in which Lace reunites with Jinx and his daughter, Margo, at a fan convention, surrounded by "hundreds of extras", almost fell through as Nicole was struck down with the illness.

Nick, 55, recalled to People: "We're there in the morning, we're getting warmed up — some of us are going to be performing some actual wrestling, and so we have our doubles, we have people we're working with.

"And the word comes in that Nicole has the flu, and we might not get Nicole today. And we're like, 'Oh no, that's such a bummer, because we only have the one day that we've built this whole circus for.'

"It's about 8am in the morning that we get this news. Come to be about 11am, the word comes in, 'Nicole's coming.'"

Nicole rocked up to set "so pale and shaken", but she soldiered on regardless.

Nick added: "She showed up and made sure that we got every shot of her, total superhero style, did everything we needed to so that we did not lose one scrap of what we needed for her character."

Nicole "was literally taken to the hospital for an IV" after the scenes for Margo's Got Money Troubles were shot.

Parks and Recreation alum Nick added: "And I just said to her, I already admired you so much, but this is how you get to be Nicole Kidman, is you show up so that your show doesn't lose a minute of your value.

"It was so generous. It was astonishing."

Margo's Got Money Troubles - based on Rufi Thorpe's bestselling 2024 novel of the same name - also stars Michelle Pfeiffer as Elle's titular character's mom, Shyanne, a former Hooters waitress.

The IMDb synopsis reads: "A young mother struggles to make ends meet. When her estranged father offers help, she starts an OnlyFans account using his advice from pro wrestling.

"Though successful, she wonders if Internet fame comes at too high a cost."

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