Nicole Kidman “wishes” she had more children.

The 54-year-old is mother to Isabella, 28, and Connor, 26, whom she adopted with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, as well as Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, whose father is Nicole’s spouse, Keith Urban.

But the mother-of-four has said not having more children is one of her biggest regrets, as she wishes she had the option to expand her brood further.

She told Marie Claire Australia magazine: “I wish I’d had more children but I wasn’t given that choice.

“But that’s OK. I get to mother other children. I have six nieces and nephews and I’m godmother to 12. I love mothering, I love kids and what they say.”

Meanwhile, the Big Little Lies star previously said she was ready to "give everything up" and focus on her family over a decade ago, but she's thankful she listened to her mother's advice not to make any rash decisions.

She explained: "I'm glad that when I got pregnant with Sunny, I didn't give everything up. Because I was like, 'That's it, I'm done now.'

"I was in that sort of pregnancy euphoria going, 'Yes this is it - I'm retiring.' My mom actually said, 'Don't do that. Just keep a little toe in the water."

Nicole is happy with her decision but wishes she had "more time" so she could give her family the attention she needs while also being able to take on all the creative projects that interest her.

She added: "I do wish I had more time.

"I have two little girls and I have a husband who I am deeply in love with - a cool guy and a good man - and we have a very strong family unit that requires an enormous amount of time.

"So, I don't have all the chances to go and support all the artistic endeavours I would love to do. I want my family and I want the balance."