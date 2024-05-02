No fan service? Cantopop boy band Mirror puts performance first at Singapore concert

With the 12 members performing in Singapore for the first time, it was a surprise that the young Hong Kong boy band Mirror hardly interacted with the 6,000-strong audience at the Singapore Indoor Stadium last night (May 1).

Apart from the "Wassup, Singapore" at the start of the concert and the obligatory Singlish phrases ("swee", "chio bu", "yan dao" and wah lao eh") at the closing, the idols focused on performing their group songs as well as their solo pieces.

There also wasn't a cake or birthday song on-stage for Keung To, who turned 25 the day before.

Instead, Mirror — which also comprises Frankie Chan, Alton Wong, Lokman Yeung, Stanley Yau, Anson Kong, Jer Lau, Ian Chan, Anson Lo, Jeremy Lee, Edan Lui and Tiger Yau — packed 28 songs, with lots of slick dance moves, and three costume changes into a 130-minute show.

They opened the one-night concert with the energetic Rocketstar, Sheesh and Innerspace before launching into their solos and duets such as Fight Your Corner and Mr E.

The group, formed in 2018 from ViuTV's reality talent show Good Night Show, was certainly impressive with their repertoire of music which included mostly fast-paced dance tracks and some ballads.

The only fan service came from 33-year-old Stanley, bless his pecs and six-pack, who performed Fever with Jeremy shirtless in an unbuttoned jacket. Of course the audience, some of whom flew over from Hong Kong, showed their appreciation loudly.

Their fans are famous for being hugely supportive; the Keung Show Hong Kong Fan Club bought ad space at Stadium MRT station in celebration of his birthday, as did Edan's Singapore fan club for the 27-year-old star.

Mirror, whose Kuala Lumpur concert on April 28 was cancelled unexpectedly, will perform in Macau next for four nights from May 16 as part of their Feel The Passion concert tour.

