'I'm no longer afraid of pain or hardship': Selina Jen lauds motherhood, reveals son's photos in birthday post

Close to two months after Taiwanese singer-actress Selina Jen gave birth to her son, nicknamed Little Cashew, fans got to see how the little one looks like.

Selina, who turned 42 yesterday (Oct 31), revealed his cute chubby face in a social media post about her birthday.

She wrote in the caption: "I turned 42 years old today, it's the age of love."

About motherhood, she shared: "Since becoming a mother, I have become a superwoman and am no longer afraid of pain or hardship, it's love.

"Since Little Cashew was born, it seems like I am the richest in this world, it's love.

"My son is the most handsome, most good-looking and my 'mummy filter' can no longer be taken off, that's love."

She posted six photos of Little Cashew and herself together with her fellow S.H.E members Ella Chen and Hebe Tien and also separately with her partner, who's only known as Xiao Xu.

Her post on Instagram garnered close to 76,000 likes at the time of writing, and many fans and artistes sent their well-wishes in the comments section, including Ella, Taiwanese singer-actress Yako Chan, actor-host Chen Han-dian and ex-Mediacorp actress Florence Tan.

Ella wrote: "Happy birthday! We love you!"

Han-dian said: "Happy Birthday, wishing you good health, bliss and abundance of joy."

"What a loving family!" Florence commented, with a heart emoji.

