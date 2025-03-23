'No more fat role. It's too hard on the body': Channing Tatum puts on over 28kg for upcoming thriller film Josephine

Channing Tatum "won't be doing anymore fat roles".

The 44-year-old actor has taken to social media to reveal the physical transformation he's made for Josephine, an upcoming thriller film, and Channing has confirmed that he doesn't intend to pile on the pounds for any future film roles.

Alongside a series of topless selfies, Channing wrote on Instagram: "We back up! 1st photo is today 205. 2nd photo 235 for a movie called Josephine. Then went to 3rd photo which is 172 for a movie Roofman. I'm so grateful for my genetics. Grateful for my chef/nutritionist/witch. Grateful for my trainer. I couldn't make these big swings in my weight without you guys. But i won't be doing anymore fat roles. It's too hard on the body and too hard to take off now. But damn when I look at these pics it's just wild what the human body and will can do. (sic)"

Channing previously admitted that he finds it tough to stay in tip-top shape.

The movie star also expressed admiration for people who "work a nine to five" and actually manage to stay in shape.

[[nid:709188]]

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in February 2022, Channing said: "I don't know how people that work a nine to five actually stay in shape because it's my full time job and I can barely do it. But you workout twice a day, you have to eat completely right at a certain time. It's a specific thing."

Channing embarked on a gruelling workout plan in preparation for the Magic Mike movies, but the actor acknowledged that it's "not even healthy".

He said: "It's hard to look like that.

"Even if you do work out, to be that kind of in shape is not natural. That's not even healthy. You have to starve yourself. I don't think when you're that lean, it's actually healthy."