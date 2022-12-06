'No one is allowed to be faster than me!' Chow Yun Fat competes in 10km cross-country race

Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fat could probably outwalk us on any given day. Who are we kidding, he might even outrun us too.

It's no secret that Yun Fat, or Fat Gor (Cantonese for brother Fat) as he's affectionately known, has been an avid hiker for many years.

Despite his age, the 67-year-old screen idol recently competed in the Hong Kong Cross Country Championships 2022, held on Monday (Dec 5).

Ditching his trademark all-black hiking getup, Fat Gor was photographed wearing a white long-sleeved top and black track pants.

According to HK01, he completed the 10km route in 56 minutes and 39 seconds, coming in 37 among a group of 41 participants, both male and female.

A video showed the actor, who cuts a slim and statuesque figure, running behind the pack at the start of the race.

And although he didn't place among the top finishers, the well-loved superstar undoubtedly stole the show that day.

Commenters were not only awed by Fat Gor's athleticism (while keeping his mask on the whole time, no less), but also his usual down-to-earth demeanour.

In photos shared on the Facebook page of the Hong Kong Association of Athletics Affiliates (HKAAA), the affable actor could be seen taking selfies with several groups of participants.

Displaying his signature sense of humour, he reportedly quipped: "No one is allowed to be faster than me!" while fellow participants cheered him on.

