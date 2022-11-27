'No one is right or wrong': Gary Chaw announces divorce from wife of 14 years

TAIPEI – Malaysian singer Gary Chaw, who is based in Taiwan, announced his divorce from Taiwanese fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling on Instagram last Saturday.

The former couple, both 43, married 14 years ago, but had reportedly been in a cold war in recent months. They have a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter.

Chaw and Wu shared the same statement on their respective Instagram Stories, which said: “On our journey together, there have been many beautiful memories. In the second half of our marriage, we were frequently unable to understand each other, which led to much soul-searching.”

“No one is right or wrong,” it continued. “We worked hard together in this marriage and the 14 years in each other’s life cannot be erased.”

They also stressed that they have a common goal to ensure that their children are well taken care of and wanted it to be an amicable break-up.

Chaw touched on his marriage problems in October at a press conference for his concert in Malaysia and also posted about his love for Wu on social media.

In a Facebook post on Oct 30, he wrote: “Help, love. I love Shu-ling but she is hurt by the love. What should we do? Leave? Do I leave? Or she leaves? She can choose to leave, but I still love her very much.”

Later that day, he shared on Instagram a photo of him kissing his wife, writing: “I’m leaving not because I don’t love you. I leave because I love you too much.”

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.