'No one thinks I'm good at singing': Grimes says people shouldn't call her a singer

Grimes says people shouldn't call her a singer - because she's not "good at singing".

The experimental pop artist says her "main gripe" is people confusing her for a talented singer when she's all about using machines to create unusual sounds.

Speaking to DJ and presenter Jaguar on her Utopia Talks podcast, she said: "No one thinks I'm good at singing. I'm just like, please don't call me a singer.

"Because if people go and think that I do that professionally, then like, it's just not a good look for me. So that's my main gripe with it. Not even that it's sort of like a misunderstanding of what I do, but just that like, I would not want to be evaluated on that metric."

The mother-of-two - who has two young children, X and Y, with billionaire business magnate Elon Musk - also declared that she is of the belief that art shouldn't be owned by anyone, not even the creator.

Her comments come after Grimes created her own AI song generator software, Elf.Tech, and asked fans to create songs using the tech as long as she gets 50 per cent of the royalties.

The 35-year-old star - whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher - insists that if artists allow their voices to be used in AI projects, "beautiful things might come from it".

She said: "Copyright sucks. I don't think art belongs to anyone.

"Why shouldn't everyone be able to use your voice or whatever? Like it just seems cool and exciting and then beautiful things might come from it.

"When people like big artists do these writing camps, they search the world for the best people to come in and write and they spend all this money doing it, and it's like you could just not spend that money and just give your voice out to the public.

"And you'd be drawing from a much wider pool, you know, like the net outcomes of great art would be."

