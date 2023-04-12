No photos, 'so sorry': Fan runs into newlyweds Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in on Orchard Road

Imagine taking a stroll and running into two South Korean stars in broad daylight.

That's what happened to one netizen in Singapore, who recently shared an encounter with newlyweds Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in on her Instagram Story.

"We politely asked for a picture, and sadly [Seung-gi] said, 'So sorry' but in a good way," the fan wrote. "But at least he stared at me, means he knows that I exist."

Seung-gi, 36, can be seen dressed for the Singapore weather in an oversized white shirt and shorts, while his face is covered with a mask. Da-in, 30, is in a black sweater and lilac maxi skirt and her face is clearly visible.

Screengrabs from the netizen's video, shared by fan account Daseung Couple, show the pair waiting at a taxi stand at Orchard Road.

The fan account added: "OP (original poster) said that Seung-gi and Da-in were very friendly, and Da-in smiled kindly at her. She said Da-in was very beautiful (as expected right?)"

Singer-actor Seung-gi and actress Da-in got married in a star-studded ceremony on Saturday (April 9).

The wedding, which took place in a five-star hotel in Seoul, was attended by showbiz friends of the couple, including comedian Yoo Jae-seok, actors Lee Dong-wook and Cha Eun-woo, actresses Suzy Bae and Han Hyo-joo, and members of K-pop groups Super Junior and Seventeen.

Despite their recent wedding, Seung-gi and Da-in aren't actually on their honeymoon in Singapore.

A representative of Seung-gi's agency Human Made commented: "He is currently overseas for business matters" with Da-in seemingly accompanying her new husband on his trip.

Meanwhile, Seung-gi is set to perform in Singapore on his Asian concert tour, The Dreamers' Dream — Chapter 2, on June 14.

