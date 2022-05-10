'No plans to be a trainee': Is Chingmy Yau's gorgeous daughter denying reports of Korean showbiz debut?

Hong Kong model Sham Yuet has been grabbing headlines in recent years, thanks to her good looks inherited from her actress mother Chingmy Yau.

Not unexpectedly, there are those waiting for her showbiz debut.

The 20-year-old — who now goes by her English name Ayla — shared in an interview last year that her 13-year-old self was "in love with K-pop" and "wanted to go to South Korea to learn singing and dancing".

She recently posted on social media photos taken with Super Junior's Hee-chul. Last month, Ayla was also seen at the Seoul Fashion Week and Dior's Fall 2022 event in Seoul, where she met celebrities like EXO's Sehun, Jung Hae-in and Kim Min-ha.

It prompted media reports that she will make her showbiz debut in South Korea.

However, Ayla, who is fluent in Korean, took to Instagram on Monday (May 9) seemingly to refute the reports.

She shared in her post: "'Debut' can mean a lot of things, but I really have no plans to be a trainee.

"Just enjoying being a student, a model, daughter and big sister to @yatsham and Sen, aunt to @happyboyakio, a guest editor, the occasional painter, a writer and an amateur chef."

Note there's no mention of singing or acting.

Ayla also shared with Vogue earlier this year that she planned to go to South Korea to further her studies in the language, as well as take up some courses on performing arts and cooking.

