No private plane, no plastics as Hamilton declares: 'I'm only human'

Lewis Hamilton on Thursday said there "is a lot going on in my life" as he responded to critics of his recent emotional social media postings by conceding that he is only human after all.

However, he added that his growing concerns over the environment have seen him sell his private plane and introduce a complete ban on plastics in his daily life.

The five-time world champion, who is on the brink of possibly claiming a sixth title at this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix, revealed a fleeting despair at the state of the world when he used Instagram to declare that the world was "a messed-up place" and he felt he wanted "to give up".

That commentary, including revelations about his vegan lifestyle, led to him being accused of hypocrisy and, during a news conference at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, faced a series of questions on his mental condition ahead of Sunday's potential title showdown.

"I'm only human," he replied. "Like everyone, we have up and down days. That's what I've been really trying to convey.

"I think it is very difficult for people watching on social media to be able to relate to certain individuals and to live in a celebrity world.