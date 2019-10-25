No private plane, no plastics as Hamilton declares: 'I'm only human'

Lewis Hamilton says he will keep highlighting his environmental concerns.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Lewis Hamilton on Thursday said there "is a lot going on in my life" as he responded to critics of his recent emotional social media postings by conceding that he is only human after all.

However, he added that his growing concerns over the environment have seen him sell his private plane and introduce a complete ban on plastics in his daily life.

The five-time world champion, who is on the brink of possibly claiming a sixth title at this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix, revealed a fleeting despair at the state of the world when he used Instagram to declare that the world was "a messed-up place" and he felt he wanted "to give up".

That commentary, including revelations about his vegan lifestyle, led to him being accused of hypocrisy and, during a news conference at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, faced a series of questions on his mental condition ahead of Sunday's potential title showdown.

"I'm only human," he replied. "Like everyone, we have up and down days. That's what I've been really trying to convey.

"I think it is very difficult for people watching on social media to be able to relate to certain individuals and to live in a celebrity world.

"There is a lot going on in my life at the moment, but coming into this weekend I'm feeling very positive and I'm back to doing what I love doing."

Hamilton said he intended to make himself carbon-neutral by the end of this year, explaining that he is swapping his fuel-reliant road cars for electric cars.

"I don't allow anyone in my office, but also within my household, to buy any plastics," he said.

"I want everything recycle-able down to deodorant, down to toothbrush, all these kind of things.

"I sold my plane over a year ago. I fly a lot less now. I try to fly less through the year and mostly fly commercial so that's been a big change in my habits."

Hamilton, 34, switched to a plant-based diet in 2017.

'NOT QUICK FIX'

His career in Formula One has been accompanied by close media attention since he made a spectacular debut, in 2007, as the sport's first black race-winning driver and his mood swings, when under pressure, have often attracted additional analysis.

The mixed-race child of separated parents, he was an exceptional talent in karting who embraced social media to retain control his own narrative, so far as he could, as he conquered F1.

"Lots of people have their opinions how I utilise my social media, but ultimately it's my platform and we all have a voice," he explained to reporters on Thursday.

"It's how you want to use it. I know it's not the easiest for me because I know we are travelling around the world and racing Formula One cars, (and) our carbon footprint is higher than the average homeowner who lives in the same city.

"But that doesn't mean you should be afraid to speak out about things. I'm always looking at things and how I can improve the effect that I'm having on the world.

"It's something over time I have become more aware of and it takes a while. It's not a quick fix. It takes time to understand the implications and I think it's just about education.

"I'm trying to highlight areas, whether people choose to look into those is up to them. I'd feel like I wasn't doing anything positive if I didn't mention it."

Hamilton's Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel spoke in support of the Briton.

"I'm not active on social media, but the point is very clear," said Vettel.

"You would be ignorant if you wouldn't look at it.

"As Lewis said, it's difficult for us to get acceptance from the outside because we don't have the smallest footprint. The races happen around the world -- we have to travel, so it's part of our jobs.

"But in general, F1 should do more. It's a worldwide operating platform and I think we should send a much stronger message.

"I think everybody can do something. Contribute a little bit. If the whole world acted like that it would be a huge difference."

More about
celebrities ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES Lewis Hamilton

TRENDING

Malaysian model scolds airline for refusing her the toilet during landing, netizens scold her back
Malaysian model scolds airline for refusing her the toilet during landing, netizens scold her back
US YouTuber raves about Singapore&#039;s McSpicy, calls it the burger to end all #ChickenSandwichWars
US YouTuber raving about McSpicy makes us feel incredibly lucky to be Singaporean
Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road
Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road
Getting a driving license in Singapore - how much does it cost?
Getting a driving license in Singapore - how much does it cost?
7 tips that you can learn from SQ girls on how to handle your period on a flight
7 tips that you can learn from SQ girls on how to handle your period on a flight
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Why netizens are fuming over RGS spokesman’s comments on ‘the ordinary Singaporean’
Why netizens are fuming over RGS spokesman’s comments on ‘the ordinary Singaporean’
6-year-old Chinese girl left paralysed after dance teacher forced her into splits
6-year-old Chinese girl left paralysed after dance teacher forced her into splits
Malaysian wants &#039;offensive&#039; HK drama to be taken off the air
Malaysian wants 'offensive' HK drama to be taken off the air
Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho&#039;s first grandson
Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho's first grandson
Nose job gone wrong leaves 13-year-old Vietnamese girl blind in right eye
Nose job gone wrong leaves 13-year-old Vietnamese girl blind in right eye
Nothing is coming between Giddens Ko and chicken rice this time
Nothing is coming between Jiubadao and Tian Tian chicken rice this time

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

She&#039;s a &#039;royal princess&#039; in Singapore, but don&#039;t call her a spoilt brat
She's a 'royal princess' in Singapore, but don't call her a spoilt brat
We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn&#039;t from a romantic dinner
Watch: We challenge hot hawker Walter to climb a ship’s mast
Weekend planner Oct 26-27: Indomie cafe in Singapore, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House &amp; other fun activities
Singapore's first Indomie cafe, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House & other fun activities this weekend
Real life: &#039;The hardest part about getting breast cancer was terminating my pregnancy&#039;
Real life: 'The hardest part about getting breast cancer was terminating my pregnancy'

Home Works

How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
31-year-old man arrested after driving lorry against traffic in Geylang
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over &#039;inhumane&#039; live crab claw machine
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over 'inhumane' live crab claw machine

SERVICES