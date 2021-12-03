No Samantha? Kim Cattrall was never involved with Sex and the City revival

Kim Cattrall was "never" involved with the Sex and the City revival.

The 65-year-old actress — who played promiscuous PR Samantha Jones during the original run of the hit comedy-drama series and the subsequent two spin-off movies — was not going to be involved with HBO Max's And Just Like That… because she was reluctant to continue playing the character.

Showrunner Michael Patrick King said: "And Just Like That… was never four [characters]. It never was on the radar as four because Kim Cattrall, for whatever reason, didn't want to play Samantha anymore while we were doing the [third] movie."

However, the scriptwriter, 67, was quick to dismiss any idea that the character of Samantha is truly gone, although she will not be seen alongside Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) in the upcoming reboot.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he added: "Oh, there's a hole I have to fill,'" he said about Cattrall not being on board. Samantha doesn't not exist in their lives. [And Just Like That] was born of these three characters: What's their life, and who can I bring in to inform it?"

The original series — which aired from 1998 until 2004 — spawned two spin-off movies and a third was in production but was scrapped after Kim became disinterested in the project.

At the time, she said on Instagram: "I can't [do it]. My heart isn't in it anymore. I have learned so much from Sam. She was my hero but I want to rest and not work as much as I have been doing for years. I want a less hectic life. My decision reflects where I am in my life and I can't change that without being unhappy. I hope you'll understand."

Sam has had a long-running feud with co-star Sarah Jessica.

Kim first publicly spoke of her spat with the Failure to Launch star four years ago, when she insisted she wasn't "friends" with any of her Sex and the City co-stars.

She also blasted Sarah Jessica for reaching out to her following the death of her brother Chris Cattrall, who died in February 2018.