'No second chances in life': Ariel Lin on why she wrote her will at 20 and how it's changed

At the height of her acting career, Taiwanese actress Ariel Lin wrote a will.

"I started writing it when I was about 20 years old and just updated it recently," the 42-year-old revealed in the latest episode of Chinese talk show Sunny Mood which was released today (Feb 4).

While the hosts Xie Na and Yang Di were surprised at her revelation, Ariel, who shot to fame playing Yuan Xiangqin in Taiwanese idol drama It Started with a Kiss (2005), explained it was because she did a lot of stunt scenes then.

"I was filming a lot of costume dramas where I had to be in a stunt harness. Sometimes, I could be lifted up to four or five storeys high, and all these [lifting] depends on the stunt coordinators' strength. It was actually very dangerous," she said.

Considering the high-risk working environment that she was frequently placed in, Ariel felt that she had to pen down matters she wanted to convey in the worst-case scenario.

When asked what she wrote about, she shared that it used to be more about asset distribution, but it had morphed over the years to "distribution of love".

Ariel, who is now married with one child, elaborated: "Some of the words convey thankfulness, appreciation and small suggestions."

She added that the will, believed to be written in a book, currently only has text, but she intends to add visuals, including photographs and videos, into it in the future.

"I hope it can become a record of our memories of love. It can also include my partner, manager, parents, in-laws, assistant, good friends, child and even fans. I think it would be quite wonderful," Ariel said.

She was also asked if she felt more at peace having written a will, and she replied in the negative.

"I don't think it's about having peace of mind, but more about finding out what more I can do or have not done yet. There are no second chances in life, so it's a reminder to myself about what I haven't done and should do quickly," Ariel said.

