No shows to film? Chen Xiuhuan turns to creating YouTube videos instead

The coronavirus pandemic has seen many job opportunities go up in smoke, and veteran actress Chen Xiuhuan isn't spared either.

It's been more than a year since her last acting project, and she's decided she's done with just waiting, so in comes her new pet project: YouTube.

In a recent interview with Shin Min Daily News, the 55-year-old shared that she started her channel out of interest. While she has over 63,000 followers on Instagram, she doesn't want to give herself unnecessary stress by setting goals, such as amassing a certain number of subscribers on YouTube.

"I only hope my content can attract people with the same interests," she said.

Her channel aims to cover a wide range of topics including fashion, lifestyle, travel, shopping, education, make-up, food, and interviews. The first episode launched on Saturday (Jan 23) featured the founder of a popular restaurant, Gu Ma Jia, and the pair demonstrated how to recreate the latter's famous chicken rice.

Xiuhuan added: "I also hope to demonstrate my other skills apart from acting."

When asked what she thought about the sudden drop in job offers, she laughed and said she didn't know why either, though she explained it is harder, in general, to find suitable roles due to her age.

"I'd rather not wait for acting projects. In this day and age, we're not limited to just acting. This channel is a new platform where I can share the things I like with everybody."

