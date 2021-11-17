No Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer; full look at Sinister Six villains

There's something to be said when a trailer for a film gets so much hype that its release is a pop culture event to look forward to.

As Spider-Man: No Way Home is primed to be a massive game-changer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), fans are quivering with anticipation at any tidbit of information.

And at last, the official trailer has been released and it gives us a full look at the partially assembled five members of the Sinister Six — Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Sandman, Electro (with a new suit!) and Lizard.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube

Alas, those who are hoping to see hints of the three Spideys (Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) coming together on-screen will be disappointed (more on that later).

That said, Tobey and Andrew's characters are confirmed to be part of the multiverse as Doc Ock, upon seeing Tom's face, remarked: "You're not Peter Parker."

The new trailer also reveals further plot details — as you all know from the teaser trailer released previously, Peter (Tom) seemingly screws up Dr Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) spell for everyone to forget about his superhero identity.

Well, unfortunately, he did, at least from Strange's perspective.

Strange said that they're now getting "visitors from every universe" and instructed the trio (Peter, MJ and Ned) to "Scooby-Doo this crap", leading to a rather amusing exchange where MJ sasses Strange.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube

There also seems to be a difference of opinion between Peter and Strange on how to deal with the multiverse villains, resulting in a confrontation between the two.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube

Additionally, the new Black and Gold suit shows off its mystical powers, similar to the one that Dr Strange possesses.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube

Fans of the previous Spider-Man movie franchises will also get a kick as there are throwbacks to those, such as the Pumpkin Bomb (from Green Goblin) exploding in Spider-Man's face and MJ falling off a building while Spider-Man tries to catch her.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube

Will we ever see three Spideys?

As mentioned, there's still no signs of Tobey and Andrew in the trailer. Andrew has denied any involvement in the film multiple times and Tom quashed the rumour mill earlier this year with Esquire magazine.

However, during the fan event early this morning (Nov 17) where the trailer dropped, Tom teased a "true moment in cinematic history".

According to Variety, Tom said at the event: "We were there on the day making it happen, and it was crazy — and I would love to tell you."

He confessed that he had his doubts when Marvel first pitched him the movie, and added: "I was like, 'That's never going to work. There's no way you're going to be able to get that done.' And they did."

While he may be hinting at the cameos that got the whole world buzzing, it's possible that he could be teeing up a surprise visit from other Sinister Six villains, too.

"This true moment in cinematic history is about to come true...and it was crazy," Tom Holland says at a screening of the new #SpiderMan trailer. "When they first pitched me the movie, I was like...there's no way you're going to be able to get that done." https://t.co/m5FCOzgA2E pic.twitter.com/C6AWzxg45M — Variety (@Variety) November 17, 2021

Venom's universe has been officially connected to the MCU while Vulture is still out and about.

And if recent leaks are credible (spoiler alert!), we might really get to see the three Spideys together; as well as a special appearance by a certain street-level superhero.

Guess we'll just have to wait till the film premieres on Dec 16 to see what really happens.

As anyone in the MCU loves to say, anything can happen.

