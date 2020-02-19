No verdict as Weinstein rape trial jury ends day one deliberations

Jurors in ex-Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein's high-profile sex crimes trial ended their first day of deliberations Tuesday without reaching a verdict in the case seen as a watershed in the #MeToo movement.

The disgraced movie mogul, 67, faces life in prison if the jury of seven men and five women convict him of a variety of sexual misconduct charges in New York.

They began considering their verdict just before 11.30 am (1630 GMT) and adjourned five hours later. They will reconvene on Wednesday at 9.30 am.

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct since allegations against him ignited the #MeToo global reckoning against men abusing positions of power in Oct 2017.

But the jury is considering charges related to just two: Ex-actress Jessica Mann and former production assistant Mimi Haleyi, with many claims too old to prosecute.

Mann, 34, says Weinstein raped her in March 2013, while Haleyi alleges he forcibly performed oral sex on her in July 2006.

The trial, which began hearing testimony on Jan 22, threw up complicated issues surrounding consent and abuse of power for the jury.

Under cross-examination, both Mann and Haleyi acknowledged at least one consensual sexual encounter with Weinstein after the alleged assaults.

Defence lawyers presented dozens of emails and text messages in court that appeared to show both Mann and Haleyi on friendly terms with Weinstein years after the alleged attacks.

His team said the relationships were consensual and transactional, arguing that the accusers used sex with the defendant to advance their own careers.

BURDEN OF PROOF

Prosecutors said he was an aggressive and manipulative career sexual predator who took advantage of his powerful position in the American film industry to prey on aspiring young actresses.