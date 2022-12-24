No VIP package, no problem: Jackson Wang scales stadium stands to reach fans on 2nd floor in Singapore concert

Concert-goers who did not manage to get VIP tickets for Jackson Wang's first solo concert in Singapore were in for a wild surprise yesterday night (Dec 23).

Typically, only VIP fans are granted up-close-and-personal moments with their favourite celebrities, but the 28-year-old artiste showed love even to those seated further away from him during the third stop of his solo world tour Magic Man.

After a roaring encore with the crowd reaching a fever pitch, Jackson amped up the excitement by declaring that he was going to reach fans on the second floor at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In a seemingly impromptu decision, Jackson grabbed onto metal railings across the stadium stands before scaling it one foot at a time. The international star was greeted with passionate fans on the second floor who hurriedly pulled him to safety.

Two security staff could later be seen pulling themselves up the stands and escorting him back down after.

The Hong Kong-born multi-hyphenate, who debuted as part of K-pop boy group Got7, is known not to play things safe and he evidently did not hesitate to show this cheeky side last night.

When performing Poison, a song from his sophomore album Magic Man, the artiste had a bottle of alcohol in hand which he naturally took gulps of.

Later on during his performance of Champagne Cool, his dancers started passing around another bottle that they took turns to sip from. When it ended in Jackson's hands, he gave a big sigh of resignation before pouring the drink straight down his mouth and all over his costume – much to the frenzy of the crowd.

Having seen Jackson's fan service during his stop in Bangkok – described to be 'better than a male host' – fans in Singapore were all ready for him to invite a lucky few onstage for intimate interactions.

While scouring the crowd for these lucky fans, he was quick to ask if they had a boyfriend or husband. If the answer was a 'yes', it was an automatic disqualification from the selection.

One chosen fan had the opportunity to be serenaded with the R&B song I Love You 3000 – complete with multiple instances of hand-holding, a rose as a surprise gift and a lingering hug at the end.

Another fan was treated to a sensual performance, with Jackson alongside a few dancers dancing around her. He later led her further onstage for a solo performance that involved lots of physical interactions, just to say the least.

Besides turning up the heat at his concert, Jackson also got vulnerable and personal with his fans.

In his opening speech, Jackson shared that the most important thing he wants is for his fans to be happy and free in their own ways.

"There are a lot of moments in our life that we feel emptiness and loneliness. I just want to let you know that you guys are not alone, we go through the same sh**," he said. "I'm here with you guys."

When the concert was coming to an end, Jackson also emphasised how he was just one of a million artistes who come and go. He said that his aim as an entertainer was to inspire fans to be good to themselves and 'find their magic'.

"After five years, after 10 years, nobody [will] give a sh** about me. I know that. But that's not important to me," he added.

Leaving fans with some parting food for thought, he said: "Find your magic 'cause everyone's story is different. In your individual story, you're the main character.

"I want you to understand yourself, what you love and go for it."

While fans were hard-pressed to say goodbye, some had another chance to see Jackson in the flesh at an exclusive VIP afterparty at Marquee. In videos online, he was seen dancing and hoisting smoke guns at the DJ booth.

For those who missed out on yesterday's afterparty, Jackson will be hosting a Christmas Eve party at Marina Bay Sands today from 10pm and an album promotion event at Design Orchard on Dec 26.

