No way around it? Andrew Garfield admits no one will believe him about Spider-Man: No Way Home

Andrew Garfield has admitted no one will believe him about Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The actor - who played Peter Parker and his web-slinger alter ego in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel - has insisted he won't be joining Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in the upcoming Marvel blockbuster, although he knows his claims are falling on deaf ears.

He told Variety: "It's important for me to say on the record that this is not something I'm aware I am involved in.

"But I know I'm not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don't know what's happening.

"No matter what I say, I'm f*****. It's either going to be really disappointing for people or it's going to be really exciting."

However, Garfield did admit he understands the excitement about a potential crossover between the three versions of Spider-Man.

The speculation has come with Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx set to return as Doc Ock and Electro respectively, while the most recent trailer for No Way Home suggests a multiverse.

The 38-year-old actor added: "I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I'm a fan as well.

"You can't help but imagine scenes and moments of 'Oh, my God, how f****** cool would it be if they did that?'"

It's not the first time Garfield has played down the chances of him being involved, but even back in May, he admitted the possibility was intriguing.

He said: "I feel like I'm in a game of Werewolf and I'm just saying, 'I'm not the werewolf, I am not the werewolf. I promise you guys, I'm not the werewolf!'

"Listen, what people are talking about is a really cool idea. And again, I haven't received a phone call, but, you know..."