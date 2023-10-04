Noah Yap's new alien comedy-adventure, directed at youth who 'don't know our place in the universe', starts crowdfunding

Work-related burnout, quiet quitting — these have been hot topics for young adults in recent times.

But add aliens in Singapore and an impending apocalypse to the mix, and you have an interesting concept on your hands.

Local movie We Can Save The World, to be directed by Cheng Chai Hong of web series Neighbourhood Watch Task Force and Average Guys, aims to explore just that.

A teaser trailer was recently released, with local actor Noah Yap starring as a disillusioned government worker named Ryan who gets tasked with removing rough sleepers from a neighbourhood. A homeless man approaches him, claiming to be an alien stranded on Earth who needs his help to find a lost doomsday device.

The movie has started crowdfunding on Indiegogo, and as of writing, they have raised over $4,000 of their $80,000 goal.

"I am thrilled to announce that I'll be starring in a brand new, truly Singaporean comedy adventure movie We Can Save The World," Noah wrote in the caption of an Instagram post on Sept 26, adding that he was "extremely proud" to be part of the production.

However, the 29-year-old wrote that making a movie isn't easy in Singapore and that he needed his audience's help to make it happen, promising that they'll be "in for a treat" with We Can Save The World.

In an interview with AsiaOne today (Oct 4), Noah said he read the audition script and immediately liked it, being someone who "goes to bed watching alien stuff on YouTube".

"In a way this movie hit home, like Chai Hong was reading my mind," he said.

Chai Hong, 33, added to us that a story about aliens was actually about the human condition.

"When you talk about aliens, it's about, 'What's the meaning of life? Is there life out there?' In a very metaphorical way, I think sci-fi alien stories are us all talking about ourselves., it's about searching for meaning."

In a "strange, roundabout way", Chai Hong said that the movie is about young millennials and Gen Zs who "don't know our place in the universe".

"We have really no freaking idea, we get told that we're supposed to study hard, pick a career and do well in it, and you'll find meaning in it. But the world doesn't work that way," he added.

Noah continued: "We are so caught up in this adulting life — we have to get married, we have to do this or do that. To a certain extent, it gets mundane, but we're all human and we're trying to find meaning and purpose in our lives.

"It's about not only saving the world, but also saving ourselves, and finding meaning."

'Laugh together, groan together, cry together'

Comedy has always been about bringing people together for Noah and "transcending language and whatever medium we use".

"Comedy to me is very international. No matter what subject we discuss, you don't have to speak the language. If it's funny, it's funny, you know?" he added.

"So I think comedy is a great tool to get to people, not just Singaporeans but the whole world."

Chai Hong added that entertainment may not be a necessity in Maslow's hierarchy of needs, but when life gets tough, culture and entertainment, including comedy, is what we need to "lighten our load and keep us going".

Comedy is also a way for Chai Hong to discuss important topics and "punch up", be it politics, racial inequality or social class.

The crowdfunding page also shares how the movie is meant to invoke the kampung spirit, by having audiences watch it on the big screen together, "laughing and crying together with your friends and family".

Noah shared that one of the best feelings as an actor is sitting alongside the audience in a movie screening, hearing them laugh at moments you intend them to laugh. To him, it indicates that "you've finally done your job, you've finally achieved your goal".

He added: "If you're acting as a bad person and the audience hates you, that's damn shiok. And if you're funny, and the audience laughs, it double-confirms to you that you're indeed funny."

To that end, Noah said he would attend the movie screenings and be the first to laugh to get the ball rolling. He joked that he'd even sit there with a sign indicating to the audience when to laugh.

Chai Hong believes that streaming services and the advent of mobile phones and social media, have pulled people apart from one another.

"One of the things that I have always cherished and appreciated about watching stuff on the big screen, in a darkened room of a cinema together, is that there is a sense of community.

"Everyone laughs at the same things together, if it's terrible, everyone groans at the same things together, everyone cries at the same things together."

Crowdfunding avoids 'complicating the story' with traditional movie financing sources

The crowdfunding campaign shares how the "large amount of capital" required to make a movie is a "huge mountain" for most filmmakers.

Crowdfunding, the campaign adds, is a way to avoid "complicating the story, or changing the tone of the movie" with traditional movie financing sources like product placements.

When asked why audiences should support the movie, Chai Hong said: "I think making a movie anywhere is expensive, particularly so in Singapore.

"But if you found any bit of the trailer amusing, entertaining or funny, we need your help to bring this film to life in the best way possible."

With backers being invited to a private screening of the movie, he added that fundraising would be akin to buying a ticket to watch the movie, and that he needs the audience's help to "support local", especially something good that is "a breath of fresh air".

"If you've always been yearning to see something different on your screens from Singapore, show us by buying a ticket."

Other perks for backers include having their names included in the credits, and higher tier options include the ability to change a character's name, a prop, or appear on the movie poster.

Noah concluded: "Every help goes a long way. We aim to entertain you, and we promise you that we will."

You can back We Can Save The World on their Indiegogo campaign here.

