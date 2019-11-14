Noah Yap on being a role model after jail: I've fallen many times, but...

PHOTO: Instagram/onlynoah
Kwok Kar Peng
AsiaOne

Celebrities are best remembered for their shows and deeds. For local actor and influencer Noah Yap, a mistake — and subsequent punishment — three years ago continues to define him, but it's none the worse for him. 

In a recent phone interview with AsiaOne, we asked him how he feels being a role model. After all, the 26-year-old has 123,000 followers on Instagram and recently took on a Public Utilities Board (PUB) project as a commissioned photographer, hoping to influence how youths look at water as a resource.

"When people look at me, I want them to [realise], whenever life gives you a challenge, it's about how you face it and get up from it," said Noah, adding that he has "fallen many times".

"Challenges are a good way to see a person's character. It defines you as a person if you take them in your stride. Some people allow challenges to take over their life and they 'black out'. I want people to think of me as a person who overcame them."

In March 2016, Noah, then serving his national service, was sentenced to nine months in the Singapore Armed Forces Detention Barracks (DB, the army's equivalent of prison) for the consumption of cannabis.

But the Fly Entertainment artiste did not let the incident bring him down. After his release, he spoke candidly to local media about his lapse in judgement and cautioned youths against taking drugs. While his career took a beating after the incident, it appears to be on the rise now.

Noah has stepped away from being one of the boys in the popular Ah Boys To Men franchise and other supporting roles to land a lead role in an upcoming movie by mm2 Entertainment.

SINGAPORE'S VERY OWN POWER RANGERS? 

The Fatekeepers, a Chinese-language fantasy adventure currently in post-production, stars Noah, Andie Chen, Julie Tan, Regene Lim and Richie Koh, as five individuals born under each of the five elements: metal, wood, water, fire and earth.

Their fate and luck improve dramatically after they stumble upon a fengshui app, but it comes at a great price — the country will be destroyed as a result and the five must defend it.

Cue "flipping and swinging" on wire-flying stunts in front of a green screen during filming.

Said Noah, who plays Mu with the wood element: "It was my first time doing stunts and it was quite exciting — not scary — to be attached to the wire, flipping and swinging for hours on end, even though it took a toll on my hips and legs. It was pretty challenging but fulfilling."

PHOTO: Instagram/onlynoah

Because each of the main characters has a representative colour (Noah's green) and special power, the production crew nicknamed the five artistes Power Rangers.

The self-proclaimed thrill-seeker recently celebrated his 26th birthday by doing his most adrenaline-filled activity ever: tandem skydiving in Australia, something he had always wanted to do since he was 16.

"I'm always looking for my next adventure," he said. "When I was in the sky, I felt relaxed and liberated, floating with the wind in my face."

While he's fine jumping off a plane, he would think twice about jumping off a bridge. Bungee jumping is not the same, he explained.

"With tandem skydiving, you are harnessed to someone else. When he jumps off the plane, you have no choice [but to follow]. But with bungee jumping, you have to take the leap of faith yourself. I'm not sure if I can trust the bungee rope [to not snap]."

NOT TAKING WATER FOR GRANTED

On his PUB project #MyTakeOnWater Photo Challenge, he admitted that he used to take water for granted because of its ready availability in Singapore. His snapshots in the challenge include his koi fishes and his pet dog in one of its weekly showers.

"The challenge got me to take a step back and see water more importantly. We use water for a lot of things, and we wouldn't be here without it, so we should take time to appreciate it," Noah said, hoping that his photo challenge could influence fellow youths to do the same.

Besides learning to appreciate water, Cindy Keng, director of PUB's 3P Network Department, hopes that #MyTakeOnWater participants will make saving water a lifelong commitment.

"Not many people know that Singapore is, in fact, one of the most water-stressed countries in the world," she said.

"As youths start practising water-saving habits, they can also influence and rally their friends and family to do so," she added.

"Every single one of us can help to make every drop count."

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com

More about
actors

TRENDING

Mother and son found dead on Bukit Batok Hill
Mother and son found dead on Bukit Batok Hill
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee&#039;s Janice
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee's Janice
Internet condemns PMD rider who confronted couple for supposedly staring at him
Internet condemns PMD rider who confronted couple for supposedly staring at him
Driver who filmed PM Lee&#039;s son fined $900 and disqualified from driving for using phone on the road
Driver who filmed PM Lee's son fined $900 and disqualified from driving for using phone on the road
If you don&#039;t want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things
If you don't want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things
Man, 70, hit on head by brick during Hong Kong clash dies
Man, 70, hit on head by brick during Hong Kong clash dies
Man fined $4,000 for decking Haidilao diner in the face with sauce bowl
Man fined $4,000 for decking Haidilao diner in the face with sauce bowl
Noah Yap on being a role model after jail: I&#039;ve fallen many times, but...
Noah Yap on being a role model after jail: I've fallen many times, but...
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Hose reel cabinets at Bukit Batok HDB block were padlocked to prevent vandalism: Jurong-Clementi Town Council
Hose reel cabinets at Bukit Batok HDB block were padlocked to prevent vandalism: Jurong-Clementi Town Council
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin &amp; other things to do in JB this weekend
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin & other things to do in JB this weekend

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'
Dating a mummy&#039;s boy: Jade Seah says, &#039;I can&#039;t&#039;
Dating a mummy's boy: Jade Seah says, 'I can't'

Home Works

Furniture showdown: Leather sofa VS fabric sofa
Furniture showdown: Leather sofa VS fabric sofa
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
Chinese woman suffers 10 fractures due to vitamin D deficiency from excessive sunblock usage, doctor claims
Chinese woman suffers 10 fractures due to vitamin D deficiency from excessive sunblock usage, doctor claims

SERVICES