'Nobody knew': Odessa A'zion kept her relationships under wraps for years

Odessa A'zion has made a concerted effort to keep her love life "under wraps" for years.

The 25-year-old actress – who is best known for playing Timothee Chalamet's on-screen love interest in Marty Supreme, the hit sports drama movie – has revealed that she's managed to keep her romances out of the spotlight.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Odessa shared: "I'm very private about my personal life. I don't like talking about my personal life that much because I don't want people to know. I've kept relationships under wraps for years and nobody knew."

Odessa also opened up about her ambitions away from the movie business, revealing that she'd love to establish herself as a singer-songwriter.

The Hollywood star explained that her music is "really, really personal" and she feels a little anxious about releasing it into the world.

Speaking about the decision to keep her relationships private, Odessa explained: "I've done that partially because of music so people won't know who it's about but I've also done it to protect other people's hearts and their lives.

"I think it's important. And I'll say that a scary part of having more eyes is thinking about how I maintain privacy and secrecy."

Meanwhile, Odessa recently revealed that she hopes to "keep playing insane women".

The actress explained that she wants to continue to play "juicy, f*****-up roles" following the success of Marty Supreme in 2025.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Odessa explained: "It's really hard after doing Marty Supreme to think about what I would do next because that was my ultimate goal.

"I guess I just hope to keep playing insane women. I hope I'm never the straight man. I just want the juicy, f*****-up roles. I will play whatever insane character somebody wants me to play."

Odessa relished the opportunity to play such an erratic character in Marty Supreme.

The actress said: "It was so juicy and meaty, and I got to do everything: I was kidnapped, I was shot, I was a beggar, I was a really strong, independent woman going through an emotional roller coaster."

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