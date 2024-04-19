'A nod to 90s kids': Chantalle Ng covers nostalgic song Watch TV, Christopher Lee makes guest appearance in music video

Those who grew up watching Channel 8 two decades ago would be familiar with the song Kan Dian Shi (Watch TV), which was played at certain times in the day.

The catchy and upbeat song, written by Singaporean singer-songwriter Liang Wern Fook and released in 1999, was sung by local artistes including Zoe Tay, Fann Wong, Christopher Lee, Evelyn Tan, Xie Shaoguang, Chew Chor Meng, Kym Ng, Guo Liang, Ann Kok, Xiang Yun and the late Huang Wenyong.

A later version of the song replaced some of the actors with Sharon Au, Tay Ping Hui, Li Nanxing and Wong Li Lin.

Now, local actress Chantalle Ng has updated it.

In an Instagram post yesterday (April 18), she released a music video of her covering the song.

"A nod to the 90s kids who grew up glued to the TV screen. As a child, I tuned in every day. As an adult, I've stepped into the box to become one of the characters on screen," the 28-year-old, whose mother is actress Lin Meijiao, wrote in the caption.

In her version, she made some tweaks to the lyrics, such as to include local actors Elvin Ng and Zhang Zetong — with approval given by Wern Fook.

She also got actress Tasha Low's niece to cameo in the music video with her, mirroring the toddler featured in the original music video.

Chantalle also paid tribute to the actors in the original music video by wearing clothes of similar styles.

Christopher made a surprise appearance at the end of her music video, where Chantalle asked him how her cover was.

"Not bad. I think you can release an album now," responded the 52-year-old, who then requested to "change channel now".

Chantalle laughed: "I really put in a lot of effort alright!"

Christopher added: "When you release your album, you have to send it to me. But remember, focusing on your acting career is more important."

Chantalle is nominated for Best Actress and My Pick! Favourite CP (with Desmond Tan) for her performance in the drama All That Glitters and also Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes in Star Awards 2024, which will be presented this Sunday (April 21).

The Backstage Live Show will be telecast from 3.30pm to 10.30pm, the Walk of Fame from 5pm to 6.30pm and the awards show from 7pm to 10pm.

The awards show and Walk of Fame will air on Channel 8 and U with simulcast on mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment's YouTube channel, while Backstage Live will air exclusively on the latter two platforms.

