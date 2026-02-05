Noel Gallagher to be honoured as Songwriter of the Year at Brit Awards

Noel Gallagher will be honoured with the Songwriter of the Year award at this year's Brit Awards.

The Oasis star will accept the gong in Manchester, at the Co-op Live on Feb 28, just three months after the Don't Look Back in Anger band's epic, 41-date Oasis Live '25 comeback tour came to an end.

Stacey Tang, Chair of the 2026 Brit Awards Committee and Co-President of RCA Records at Sony Music UK, said: ⁠"For more than three decades, Noel has crafted songs that have become part of our collective story — bold, brilliant, and always recognisable.

"His songs have soundtracked memories for multiple generations and defined the spirit of British music globally.

"Honouring Noel as Songwriter of the Year celebrates a remarkable body of work and a creative force that continues to connect and inspire artists and fans worldwide."

Noel's Oasis tunes, including Wonderwall and Champagne Supernova, are among some of the most recognisable in British music history.

The star and his brother Liam Gallagher — who put aside their differences to reunite for Oasis' comeback tour last year — have won several BRIT Awards over the years, including Best British Group, Album of the Year and Outstanding Contribution to Music.

Noel is also no stranger to winning awards for his songwriting.

At the 2013 Ivor Novello Awards, the 58-year-old star took home the prestigious Outstanding Song Collection award.

Noel will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Ed Sheeran, Kid Harpoon, RAYE and Charli XCX when he picks up the Songwriter of the Year prize at The Brit Awards 2026 with Mastercard.

The ceremony will be broadcast live from Co-op Live on Saturday Feb 28, exclusively on ITV and ITVX.

Comedian Jack Whitehall will return to host the show, and it will be the first time the ceremony is held outside London in its near 50-year history.

