Nolan North, voice of Nathan Drake, thinks he was too old to play the role in Uncharted film

Nolan North thinks he was too old to play Nathan Drake in the Uncharted film.

The 51-year-old star voices the treasure hunter in the video game series and makes a cameo appearance in the new movie but believes that Tom Holland was the right person to play Drake on the big screen.

Nolan told Variety: "People think, 'It should've been you.' No, it shouldn't. I'm 51."

The star shares a brief scene, which was filmed in Barcelona, with Tom during the movie and revealed that he wanted his presence to be short and sweet.

Nolan recalled: "I think cameos can be touchy. I told them, 'I don't need to be in the movie just to be in the movie.'

"I don't like to be taken out of the movie. When I'm watching one, I'm focused in. From what we did, it's just enough of a nod that everyone goes, 'Ah, that's the guy!' And then we're right back into the film.

"I was adamant with them, I didn't want it to be self-indulgent. It's a quick little thing, and it works for the scheme of the film and it's fun. Like Stan Lee's stuff in Marvel movies. They always were perfect."

Nolan was also full of praise for Tom and was impressed by the way he handled the attention as the pair shot their scene together.

He said: "I was super impressed by Tom Holland, not only his talent, but the person he is and watching him interact with the cast and crew. At the beach, there were so many extras and people who wanted to see him.

"There were crowds of young girls waiting to see him come off the set, and he waved and they screamed."

Nolan quipped: "I waved and they didn't scream, but that's okay. Some of their moms did."