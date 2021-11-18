Not his 'senorita' anymore: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello split after 2 years

They once steamed up screens across the globe with the music video of their hit duet Senorita, but power couple Shawn Mendes, 23, and Camila Cabello, 24, have cooled things off after two years.

In a shocking announcement on Instagram Stories on Thursday (Nov 18), the pop stars revealed that they have called it quits but didn't reveal the reason for the split.

Both posted the same statement which read: "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.

"We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram

The announcement came as a shock to many fans as the couple had just spent Halloween together and were all dressed up for it. They even celebrated their two-year anniversary earlier in July and expressed their affections for each other on Instagram.

Though they started dating in 2019, the pair have a history that goes as far back as 2015 when their joint single I Know What You Did Last Summer was released.

They've been good friends and collaborators since that time, though reports have indicated that they've exhibited palpable chemistry over the next few years.

At one point, Shawn was allegedly dating Hailey Baldwin (who would go on to marry Justin Bieber) while Camila was dating love coach Matthew Hussey.

But, when the music video for their summer anthem Senorita was released in June 2019, tongues started wagging of a potential romance between the two.

Shortly after, media reports confirmed the split between Camila and Matthew.

In July that year, Shawn and Camila officially started dating and have been the gold benchmark for #couplegoals. During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the pair were social distancing together and they even moved to Miami to be closer to the Cabello family.

Last month, Camila even revealed to Glamour magazine that therapy has helped the pair navigate the negative social media chatter about their relationship. Though they were undergoing therapy separately, both Camila and Shawn agreed that it benefitted their relationship.

She explained: "When stuff that's negative is out there, it's going to get to you. So yeah, that's very, very challenging. I feel like it's another thing therapy has been really helpful for."

Shawn added: "Camila and I give each other an extreme amount of patience and understanding. I think the truth is that when you're struggling with mental health, it turns you sometimes into the version of yourself that you don't like to be - and kind of loving and accepting your person through that, and being there for them through that, is life-changing. We give each other so much space and understanding and patience."

bryanlim@asiaone.com