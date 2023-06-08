Not just Yoona and Junho: K-dramas coming up in June besides King the Land, from durians to demon possession

Fans have been debating whether 2023 has been a boring year for the K-drama scene but fret not, the month of June has arrived to save the day.

Here are some exciting K-dramas you can look forward to in June.

Battle for Happiness

Lee El as Jang Mi-ho in Battle for Happiness.

PHOTO: Prime Video

After the success of Sky Castle, there was a series of similar hit melodramas such as The Penthouse and The World of the Married.

This year, Battle for Happiness has joined the list to have you screaming at your screen at 2am, in a good way.

The story revolves around mothers of different backgrounds — Jang Mi-ho (Lee El), Song Jung-ah (Jin Seo-yun), Kim Na-young (Cha Ye-ryun), Oh Yu-jin (Park Hyo-joo) and Hwang Ji-ye (Woo Jeong-won) — who fiercely compete on social media to see who is the happiest.

When one of their group mysteriously dies, a larger conflict ensues because one of them wants to keep the truth hidden and another wants to reveal it.

The drama only has two episodes out so far, but has already gone viral on social media, with one short clip hitting 7.2 million views on TikTok only five days after its upload.

Find out what happens in the next episode on Prime Video.

Bloodhounds

Woo Do-hwan as Kim Gun-woo (left) and Lee Sang-yi as Choi Woo-jin in Bloodhounds.

PHOTO: Netflix

After his military discharge in January last year, Woo Do-hwan jumped right back into work.

This year alone, the actor has starred in Joseon Attorney and made an appearance in Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist 2.

In Bloodhounds, Do-hwan stars as Kim Gun-woo, a boxer who gives up his promising career to help his mother pay off her debt to notorious loan shark Kim Myung-gil (Park Sung-woong).

He later works for President Choi (Heo Jun-ho), and together with fellow boxer Choi Woo-jin (Lee Sang-yi), they attempt to take down Myung-gil.

Bloodhounds is set to premiere June 9 on Netflix, after a series of delays caused by cast member Kim Sae-ron's drink-driving controversy.

King the Land

Yoona as Cheon Sa-rang (left) and Lee Jun-ho as Gu Won in King the Land.

PHOTO: Netflix

One of the most highly anticipated dramas of the year, King the Land starring Girls' Generation's Yoona and 2PM's Lee Jun-ho is a treat for romantic comedy lovers.

Jun-ho will be playing Gu Won, a chaebol heir whose only flaw is his lack of common sense in the romance department.

Meanwhile Cheon Sa-rang (Yoona), is a cheerful woman who is thrilled to secure a job at King Hotel, which is owned by Gu Won's family.

The two clash at the beginning but it is clear that their feelings eventually shift from annoyance to love.

The two idol actors have been known for their good chemistry since their MBC Gayo Daejejeon performance in 2021, and fans are thrilled that they are finally leading a drama together.

King the Land premieres June 17 on Netflix.

See You in My 19th Life

Ahn Bo-hyun as Moon Seo-ha (left) and Shin Hye-sun as Ban Ji-eum in See You in My 19th Life.

PHOTO: Netflix

It's been two years since the hit historical drama Mr Queen, and Shin Hye-sun has returned to the small screens with a fantasy romance series.

Adapted from a webtoon, the show revolves around Ban Ji-eum (Hye-sun) who has the ability to recall all of her past lives.

After her 18th life ends tragically from an accident, Ji-eum goes on a mission in her 19th one to reconnect with the people she has known from her past lives, one of them being Moon Seo-ha (Ahn Bo-hyun).

We're not sure if the drama will be sticking to the webtoon, but in the latter, the two liked each other as kids. However, they got into a car accident and Ji-eum (from that life) died.

See You in My 19th Life will stream on Netflix from June 17.

Revenant

Kim Tae-ri as Ku San-young in Revenant.

PHOTO: Disney+

If cheesy love stories are not for you, you might enjoy this occult mystery drama.

The series follows Ku San-young (Kim Tae-ri), a poor woman who gets possessed by a demon and becomes entangled in a series of mysterious deaths.

She meets Yeom Hae-sang (Oh Jung-se), a university lecturer with a special ability to see demons.

Catch the duo working together to break the curse from June 23 on Disney+.

Numbers

Kim Myung-soo as Jang Ho-woo (left) and Choi Jin-hyuk as Han Seung-jo in Numbers.

PHOTO: Viu

He's been a judge, an angel, a cat, a royal inspector and now he's back as an accountant.

His first project since his military discharge last year, Kim Myung-soo, also known as Infinite's L, will be leading Numbers as Jang Ho-woo, an intelligent accountant with a mere high school diploma.

Other cast members include Choi Jin-hyuk as Han Seung-jo, a fellow accountant in the firm and former Momoland member Yeonwoo as a senior associate in the same firm.

Faced with obstacles, Ho-woo will be caught in a suspenseful fight for justice.

Numbers premieres June 23 on Viu.

Durian's Affair

The cast of Durian's Affair.

PHOTO: Viu

Time travel, affairs and durians? You may be perplexed by the title of this series, but there is a reasonable explanation behind it.

Du Ri-an (Park Joo-mi) is a woman who appears kind and gentle but has a strong and tough personality.

Along with Choi Myung-gil (Baek Do-yi), Ri-an travels from the Joseon dynasty to the future and becomes entangled with a few men.

Will actual durians play a part in the story? Find out on Viu when Durian's Affair releases its first episode on June 24.

Lies Hidden in My Garden

Kim Tae-hee as Moon Joo-ran (left) and Lim Ji-yeon as Sang-eun in Lies Hidden in my Garden.

PHOTO: Prime Video

After three years, Kim Tae-hee is back with the role of Moon Joo-ran in suspense thriller Lies Hidden in my Garden.

Joo-ran has a seemingly perfect life with her doctor husband Park Jae-ho (Kim Sung-oh) and smart son Sung-jae (Cha Sung-je). They move into an equally perfect house but something is amiss — the smell of the yard.

While her husband plays it off as the smell of manure, Joo-ran is unable to get her mind off of it, and soon grows suspicious of her husband.

Starring alongside her is The Glory star Lim Ji-yeon as Sang-eun. Her role in the plot is unknown, but she is described to be a victim of domestic violence.

Lies Hidden in my Garden will stream on Prime Video on June 26.

Celebrity

Park Gyu-young as Seo Ah-ri in Celebrity.

PHOTO: Netflix

It seems that those who love the thriller genre will have a full schedule this month, because there is yet another drama added to the mix.

Celebrity is a 12-episode series about Seo Ah-ri (Park Gyu-young) who is determined to be the next top celebrity among the mysterious and scandal-ridden world of influencers in Seoul.

CNBlue's Kang Min-hyuk returns to the K-drama scene after two years as Han Jun-kyung, the CEO of Han Cosmetics who becomes attracted to Ah-ri.

Celebrity premieres on Netflix June 29.

Heartbeat

Won Ji-an as In-hae (left) and Ok Taec-yeon as Woo-hyeol in Heartbeat.

Another 2PM member is back for a rom-com, and this time it's Ok Taec-yeon.

Not your usual boy meets girl trope, the drama begins with the cold-hearted female lead In-hae (Won Ji-an) opening a coffin, thus interrupting the sleep of half-human half-vampire Woo-hyeol (Taec-yeon).

The story centres around the two who eventually find love in each other.

Heartbeat will stream on Prime Video starting June 30.

