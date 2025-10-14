'It's not a sesame seed': Bai Lu explains dark spot in tooth is due to chipped veneer, jokes for fans to edit their pictures of her

In front of the cameras, many celebrities put on their best smiles. But for Chinese actress Bai Lu, it hasn't been easy for her to do so the last few days.

In a video clip uploaded onto Weibo, she was seen attending the Oct 10 wrap party for her upcoming Chinese period drama Mo Li, in which she plays the main character Ye Li.

Dressed in a pink hanfu with her hair done up, the 31-year-old admitted to audience members cheerfully: "My tooth veneer chipped — it's not a sesame seed [on my tooth]. If you take pictures of me, please remember to edit it out."

Her plea resulted in a big laugh from the crowd, to which she responded: "Otherwise, people would think I have a sesame seed stuck on my tooth. I need to return to Beijing to have it fixed... I haven't dared to smile for the past two days."

In the video, she covers her mouth with her hand at some points, presumably to hide her new dental flaw.

At the event, she also revealed that she was suffering from an unknown illness, which resulted in her weight going from 47kg to 43kg. According to media reports, she had been experiencing headaches, spinal and neck discomfort, as well as other symptoms since July.

Consequently, she took a month off to seek medical treatment and underwent various tests, but the cause of her illness has yet to be determined.

Bai Lu stated that she has been relying on traditional Chinese medicine treatments such as acupuncture and medicine. Throughout her illness, she admitted to feeling helpless but persevered with her family and fans' support.

Yesterday (Oct 13), Douyin videos of Bai Lu doing viral dances circulated on social media, with fan posts confirming she had safely returned to Beijing after a flight from Ningbo.

