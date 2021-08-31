'Not so complicated lah': Zoe Tay on reports she was annoyed after son gatecrashed her livestream

Some celebrity parents here are fine sharing pics of their kids on social media and letting the world know how they look like. Think Andie Chen-Kate Pang, and also Yvonne Lim.

Then there are those who make sure they stick a cute emoji over kiddo's face before they hit the 'post' button.

Zoe Tay is one of the latter. Except for the time in 2015 when a local minister shared on Facebook a photo he took with Zoe, her husband, and their three sons, Ah Jie has never revealed how her brood looks like.

It would have stayed that way until her cheeky youngest decided to pull a 'BBC dad' stunt last Thursday (Aug 26) by appearing in a livestream that Zoe, 53, was a participant in.

While local reports subsequently went on how unhappy she appeared, Zoe told AsiaOne in a phone interview yesterday (Aug 30) that she was merely surprised.

"My son shocked me. I usually don't let my family members affect me when I'm working, so I was shocked when he suddenly came into the dining hall where I was. I didn't expect he would do that," she said.

That day, she was in a Facebook livestream hosted by Channel 8 to promote the new drama The Heartland Hero when she appeared distracted by something off-screen. Seconds later, 10-year-old Nathan — who looks very much like his daddy — appeared in the video next to Zoe, flashing a brilliant smile at the camera.

Zoe Tay's son made a surprise appearance during the livestream to promote the drama The Heartland Hero. She is seen here with some of the cast members of the series as well as the host of the event. PHOTO: Screengrab

The couple also have Brayden, 16, and Ashton, 13.

Zoe explained she hopes they can grow up like any other normal kid would and live their own life. She rarely brings her parents and siblings on-screen, and it's her habit to separate her work and personal life.

"Don't think too much into [the incident]. It's not as complicated as what people think lah!" Zoe added laughingly. "It's not about privacy, it's just my habit."

She is currently filming The Heartland Hero, where she plays Thai royalty Thailuck, who comes to Singapore to look for Daowang (played by Bryan Wong), who had stolen her treasures.

The drama stars Elvin Ng as Mao Ge, who turns over a new leaf after eight years in prison and opens a shop selling second-hand goods. Rui En plays Jingwen, his ex-flame and owner of a cafe who shares her shop space with Mao Ge.

The 130-episode drama is now available on-demand for free on meWATCH and will premiere on Channel 8 on Sept 1 at 7.30pm. It also stars Chew Chor Meng, Vivian Lai, Paige Chua, Bonnie Loo, James Seah, and Ian Fang.

In October, Zoe will begin work on the new drama You Can Be An Angel 4.

