'I'm not a workforce rookie': Local actress Yunis To benefits from entering showbiz at 28

It's almost never too late in life for one to set a new goal for themselves or dream a new dream.

Joining the showbiz industry as an actress in 2022 when she was 28, Malaysian Yunis To regard this an advantage although some may think it late.

"I don't think I am worse off than others. Not that I am overconfident or anything, but I feel I have done quite well," Yunis, who turns 31 this month, told AsiaOne in an interview recently.

The marketing graduate, who plays Xiao Hui in the currently airing local series Emerald Hill — The Little Nyonya Story, recounted that her journey of entering the entertainment industry came as one coincidence after another.

In 2018, while working as a sales and marketing executive for a car dealership in Johor Bahru, she was asked by her boss to appear in a series of online videos and commercials for the business.

"Since my boss already asked me, it was also hard for me to reject it. I was quite camera-shy at first, but as time passed, I felt that it wasn't as tough as I had thought and became more familiar with it. That was also when more people asked if I could appear [in their advertisement]," she recounted.

Despite that, Yunis hadn't thought about joining a broadcasting company until one day when she was filming a commercial and was able to get through the scene in one take although her lines were long.

"The client told me that my articulation was quite good and asked if I had ever thought about becoming a host. That was when I started to consider it. Coincidentally, I have listened to (Singapore radio station) Yes 933 since I was young... and when I heard about the audition for The Star Voice, I told myself to give it a try," she shared.

'I struggled whether to come to Singapore'

Travelling to Singapore to participate in the radio DJ talent competition was the first time Yunis travelled out of Malaysia for work.

She told us: "I was definitely worried... To be honest, I struggled whether to come here."

Treasuring the opportunity that was given, Yunis plucked up her courage and she was grateful to have met good mentors and participants who took care of her.

She finished ninth place in the competition and thought that was it. But she was asked if she was interested in acting. Though she didn't have any experience, she decided to take up the challenge.

When asked if her parents were worried about her stepping into a different career path, Yunis shared that while they were initially surprised, they were supportive of her.

She said: "I was an introvert when I was young. I wouldn't be the centre of attention at family gatherings and would stay quietly at the side. So, when my parents, including our relatives, heard that I became an actress, they were quite shocked.

"My parents are quite supportive of me. I think our mindsets are the same, since I have this opportunity, then I should give it a try since I am still young."

Yunis has had a steady stream of supporting roles in local series over the years, including Oppa, Saranghae! (2023), Stranger In The Dark (2023), My One and Only (2023), 321 Action! (2024), The Blockbusters (2024) and I Believe I Can Fly (2025).

She is currently seen in Emerald Hill — The Little Nyonya Story and in the upcoming drama The Gift of Time starring veteran actors Xie Shaoguang and Chen Hanwei.

'I'm not a workforce rookie'

While Yunis is aware that there are many actors who started young in showbiz, she sees her age and life experiences as beneficial when stepping into a new role.

"The experiences that I have gained throughout the years helped me a lot when I entered showbiz, especially in understanding my characters and their relationships. It also helped in my relationships with my colleagues because I'm not a workforce rookie; I understand well about the working environment and how to get along with others," she explained.

Yunis acknowledged that she has much to improve in her acting skills, and that Mediacorp had arranged for her to go for acting lessons with Shaoguang and Hanwei. She also felt that watching dramas, especially Chinese ones, helped her.

"When I watch a drama now, I am unable to do it as a regular viewer because I know how it is filmed. Instead, I will notice the actor's lines, how they deliver their emotions, their gaze, their stage direction and body language. I would also ask myself how I would approach this character if I were to perform her," she explained.

'Be happy with this award but forget about it tomorrow'

With her hard work and effort, Yunis was awarded Best Rising Star at Star Awards last year.

She remember receiving a piece of advice from veteran actor-host Mark Lee, who received the Special Achievement Award at the same event.

"He told me, 'Be happy with this award that you received today, but forget about it tomorrow.' I understand perhaps he hoped young actors who received the award would remain humble," she recalled.

"But I would take this trophy out from time to time to remind myself of it. It's a recognition I received from my company and that I am capable in my abilities.

"Because there were times when I doubted whether I could act well. So whenever I have these doubts, I would look at my trophy and encourage myself: If my company said I can do it, that means I can. That gave me motivation to continue with my performance."

When asked if she would consider acting as a long-term career, Yunis replied: "Before acting in The Gift of Time, I wondered to myself whether I was suitable for acting. It was only after a month into the filming that I realised I quite like it actually.

"In the past, acting was stressful because I didn't have any experience. When I go to a film set, I would always think whether I could meet the director's expectations and not hold anyone back. But while acting in this drama with Hanwei and Shaoguang now, I find that I like it and that acting is actually fun... So at the moment, I still want to be an actress."

She added that she finds enjoyment in experiencing what her character goes through and the ability to touch the hearts of audiences with her performance.

'It didn't matter how much screen time I had'

As a fan of local blockbuster The Little Nyonya (2008), Yunis never thought that she would one day be a part of the spinoff series Emerald Hill — The Little Nyonya Story.

"When I first heard that I would be auditioning for Xiao Hui, I was excited because I had watched The Little Nyonya when I was young and seen it more than once because I think it's a good show. I also watched the China adaptation," she recounted.

"My mindset at the time was, if I could participate in this drama, it didn't matter how much screen time I had, everything would be good."

Yunis shared that this was her first time playing a character with such heavy emotions, adding her heart breaks for the abused Xiao Hui when she first read the script.

To prepare for her role, she watched performances by actresses who had played tragic characters, such as Joanne Peh in The Little Nyonya and Chinese star Zhao Liying in the movie Article 20 (2024).

Filming for the drama took place from last April to October and in Singapore, Melaka and the Iskandar Malaysia Studio in Johor Bahru.

During the same period, Yunis also filmed The Blockbusters and I Believe I Can Fly.

On whether she felt conflicted playing three characters concurrently, she shared: "Actually, I think it was still okay. Just as long as I study the scripts, change into the character's costume and put on their makeup, the feeling is different when I go to the film set and see the director, crew and actors."

'I am very lucky'

In the upcoming drama The Gift of Time, Yunis plays terminally ill patient Loke Jinmei, who tries to figure out how to get along with her family and loved ones in her final days.

The drama centres around wealthy entrepreneur Lim Huoyan (Shaoguang) and retired factory technician Lam Shuimao (Hanwei), who bear a grudge against each other over a lottery ticket years ago. When they are both diagnosed with advanced cancer and meet at the same treatment clinic, they set aside their differences eventually and help other terminally ill patients in the final journey of their lives.

This series also marks Shaoguang's comeback after two decades since he announced his return to acting last year.

Yunis said it was her second time working with 55-year-old Hanwei — the first was in I Believe I Can Fly — and she felt more "assured" every time they perform together.

"When we are filming emotional scenes, he would guide me along, such as while we were waiting to film, he would tell me to accumulate my emotions and only reveal them when the camera rolls. I am very grateful to him. When he is around, I feel more assured, because I know that he's good at bringing actors into a scene," she said.

She also recounted her experience working with Shaoguang.

"Shaoguang is a jovial person, he loves to laugh and gets along well with everyone on set. He shared a lot of life and acting advice with me," she said.

The 63-year-old had also asked Yunis whether she had found her passion for acting.

She said: "It seems like he could see immediately that I was thinking about the same thing; I think it's incredible. I pondered about it before and didn't say it out loud. So, when he said this, I asked him how he knew, and he sat me down to talk about his own experiences.

"I am very lucky to be working with two veteran actors because not everyone has such a chance."

Shaoguang has won five Best Actor and two Best Supporting Actor accolades at the Star Awards, holding the record for the former for 15 years before being surpassed by Hanwei in 2019.

Filming for The Gift of Time is expected to end in June.

'Although I am in showbiz, I am still me'

Yunis strives to maintain normality in her personal life and her Instagram account is the same one which she has been using before joining the industry, with posts dating back to January 2015.

"Although I am in showbiz, I am still me, so I would continue to use that account... Usually, I would just post some of my photos, there isn't any difference for me as compared to before joining this industry," she said.

Yunis, who works out to relieve stress, lives in Johor Bahru with her 11-year-old toy poodle and crosses the Causeway every day for work.

As she turns 31 on April 24, we asked Yunis to reflect on her 20s and her aspirations for her 30s.

"I think in my 20s, I was just like many people who are unsure of their dreams. In my 30s, I hope to be able to perform well and leave a memorable impression for the audience. That's what I really hope to achieve, to make people remember I am a good actress," she explained.

Yunis hopes that she could expand her skills and try out hosting.

"I was part of the hosting team for (Chinese New Year festival) River Hongbao this year, but that was presenting through skits. If there are other hosting opportunities in the future, I hope to challenge myself."

Emerald Hill — The Little Nyonya Story is available on Netflix and Mewatch. It also airs on Channel 8 every Monday to Friday at 9pm.

The Gift of Time will be available on demand for free on Mewatch on Oct 20 and premieres on Channel 8 on Oct 22, airing on weekdays at 9pm.

