Nothing to do on Friday night? Watch a free Xinyao concert livestream by SCCC

Since we're already back to working from home and home-based learning, why not catch a concert in your bed, too?

There's a free one happening tonight (May 21) and you can enjoy the best Xinyao hits by songwriters including Liang Wern Fook.

Organised by the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre in conjunction with Cultural Extravaganza 2021, it will feature local radio DJ Dennis Chew, veteran singers Pan Ying and Allan Moo, as well as LimTayPeng, Wilson Huang, and Natalie Tan.

Go to their Facebook event page at 8pm to catch it!

editor@asiaone.com