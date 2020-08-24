NSYNC singer Lance Bass and husband's surrogate mother backs out due to Covid-19

Lance Bass and his husband have lost the surrogate mother they were hoping would help them welcome their first child.

The 40-year-old NSYNC singer and his husband Michael Turchin have spent over two years trying to become parents, but have been running into "a lot of different hiccups" on their journey.

Lance says he and his spouse have embryos "ready to go", but are now struggling to find a surrogate to carry their baby, after their original surrogate dropped out amid concerns over giving birth during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to TooFab, he explained: "We're two and a half years in and we keep running into a lot of different hiccups. We have not been - we haven't been pregnant since last year, you know, when we lost them last year. But now, we found a new donor and we love the donor, so we have our embryos ready to go right now.

"Unfortunately, we just lost our surrogate that we've had for over two years. And so now - now begins the process of finding a replacement surrogate which is hard during (Covid-19) because a lot of surrogates really don't want to get pregnant during a time like this."

The latest setback comes after Lance revealed his surrogate had sadly miscarried his baby, after finally getting pregnant following nine rounds of IVF.

He said earlier this year: "We unfortunately lost him after eight weeks, which happens to pretty much everyone when you're going through IVF. I didn't even know that as we were going through this, but we've met so many great couples who have the same story. So, you do feel a lot of support knowing other people have gone through it…

"It's been a very long process, years in the making... There have been a lot of ups and downs - way more downs than ups."

At the time, the NSYNC star said he and Michael would be trying IVF for a 10th time, but would consider alternatives if their plans continue to fail.

He added: "Nine did not work, so now we're onto 10 and hopefully the next time will work. I'm trying not to worry about it.

"Of course, in a perfect world I would love to have my own kids. But if it's not meant in the cards, then it's not meant in the cards and there are plenty of kids who need adopting. So, I'm not opposed to going right ahead and adopting if this fails next time."