Nude scene in Song Hye-kyo's Netflix drama The Glory stuns netizens

Even with a mature rating, Song Hye-kyo's Netflix drama proved a little too raw for netizens' palate.

An unexpected nude scene in a recent episode of Netflix drama The Glory startled netizens, Lianhe Zaobao reported on Monday (March 13).

The scene, which features Cha Joo-young as air stewardess Choi Hye-jeong, has her arguing with fellow bully Park Yeon-jin (Lim Ji-yeon).

Abruptly, Hye-jeong takes off her shirt, baring her chest.

This instance of nudity felt out of place for some netizens, who commented that the scene added no value to the plot of the show and was gratuitous, the Chinese daily reported.

Said one user on social media: "The scene where Joo-young reveals her breasts was very uncomfortable to watch."

Said another: "She showed too much, it pains my heart to see this."

However, some also felt that a scene featuring this much nudity was warranted due to the mature rating The Glory has.

"It's already clear that the show is for mature audiences," a comment stated on Korean community discussion board Theqoo. "Is there a need for people to react so strongly to this?"

But Joo-young may not have actually exposed her own chest during the show, as some netizens speculate that computer-generated images (CGI) might be involved in this.

Their proof? The end credits of the show list "Hye-jeong stand-in" as part of the credits, implying that there may be more than meets the eye for her nude scenes, Kbizoom reported.

Prior to this scene, Hye-jeong was also nude for a separate bathtub scene, where she slipped out of her clothes to enter the bath together with her lover Jeon Jae-joon (Park Sung-hoon). However, only her bare back was shown.

Joo-young had previously mentioned in an interview with Allure Korea that she had rejected wearing a form-fitting white dress that was requested of her by the director.

"The director wanted me to wear the white dress, but I refused," Joo-young said. "I thought it would look too ugly on screen.

"But I eventually wore the dress and filmed it, not knowing the scene would go viral."

