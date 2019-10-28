Nurses in Chinese hospital take turns to lie on singer JJ Lin's bed, as drip bag supposedly used by him offered for sale

There was news earlier about chopsticks and wet wipes supposedly used by celebrities that were later put up for sale. Now, even a drip bag - said to be used by Singapore singerJJ Lin - has been offered for sale online.

Lin, 38, who was in China's Zhenjiang city in Jiangsu province on Saturday (Oct 26) for the latest leg of his Sanctuary 2.0 World Tour, was reportedly unwell due to the local weather. After his concert, he went to the Zhenjiang First People's Hospital, where he was put on a drip, the Chinese media reported.

A netizen, believed to be a medical staff member of the hospital, then offered a drip bag and syringe supposedly used by Lin for sale online. The netizen posted a photo showing the Chinese character "Lin" and room number on the items. Interested parties were urged to message him or her on WeChat.

The action drew condemnation from netizens, with several calling for disciplinary action to be against the staff. The netizen said in a later post that the drip bag and syringe have been "taken by a fan".