Obama nod sets up bright year for Indian 'heartbreak' singer

In this handout photograph taken in December 2019 and released on January 3, 2020, singer Prateek Kuhad reacts as he performs on stage in New Delhi. Starting out, Indian singer Prateek Kuhad gave himself one year to make it. He is still no stranger to self-doubt -- but now even Barack Obama is a fan of his heartbreak-inspired songs.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Starting out, Indian singer Prateek Kuhad gave himself one year to make it. He is still no stranger to self-doubt -- but now even Barack Obama is a fan of his heartbreak-inspired songs.

The 29-year-old was enjoying a quiet New Year's Eve at his family home in New Delhi when he received a message saying: "This is big."

Former US president Obama had included Kuhad's wistful hit "cold/mess" in his annual list of favourite music, alongside the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Beyonce and Lizzo.

"It's cool," Kuhad told AFP, adding that being mentioned in Obama's viral Twitter and Instagram posts was still "overwhelming".

"He is one of the few personalities in our generation who has got a fairly clean image, is one of the good presidents that the world has seen," he said.

"He listens to Big Thief. I love them, but they're not a really big band. It clearly looks like Obama scouts his music well."

Kuhad is not sure how Obama first heard his music but links it to his 2019 tour across North America and Europe that helped him break through internationally, but tested his resolve.

"I almost hated performing when I started doing it. I'm getting used to it only now," he said.

He describes the track picked by the ex-president as a "straight-up heartbreak song", saying he accepts that writing about romance, longing and the complications of love has helped him find fame.

"People would say this is all I can write about. You question yourself, and I did have such a moment in mid-2019. But then I realised I loved what I do," he said.

READY TO QUIT

Kuhad had a comfortable upbringing in the northern Indian desert city of Jaipur before studying maths and economics at New York University.

When he decided to take up music professionally in 2013, he struggled while other paths beckoned.

"I gave myself a year. I was ready to quit -- I knew I could either land a job or study further if my music career didn't take off," he said.

Since then he has released four well-received albums, including "cold/mess", named after the song that caught Obama's attention.

He thinks being an artist in the digital age boosted his chances of reaching a wider, non-Indian audience with a track that is "pretty much an alternative, pop English song".

Not being dependent on record-label executives has helped him break into an industry where "there have been only a certain kind of pop stars, and primarily white people".

Kuhad has already built up a solid following and gets frequent requests for selfies in public, but he knows his global visibility has been given an enormous boost by Obama.

The media frenzy following the end-of-year list means the singer now has to rethink his 2020 plans.

As he decides his next steps, he'll be listening to British pop veteran Cliff Richard, Pakistan's Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, or Mozart.

Kuhad -- who describes himself as cynical, cautious and risk-averse -- said the personal experiences that inspire his songwriting, as well as "skills, hard work and discipline", have got him where he is today.

"In 2014, I used a platform which allowed me to send emails to myself in the future.

"A day after Obama's list came out, I got a mail which I had written then that said I should quit if I wasn't successful by now," Kuhad said, laughing.

"I think I'm doing okay."

More about
singer music Barack Obama

TRENDING

Baby found alive in Bedok North block rubbish chute
Police searching for parents of baby found alive in Bedok North block rubbish chute
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
Auntie raging at hairdresser for cutting her hair too short is a mood netizens can get behind
Auntie raging at hairdresser for cutting her hair too short is a mood netizens can get behind
Zhang Ziyi has breast engorgement, says it&#039;s as painful as childbirth
Zhang Ziyi has breast engorgement, says it's as painful as childbirth
PewDiePie apologises to Malaysian and Singaporean fans over ‘harsh’ comments
PewDiePie apologises to Malaysian and Singaporean fans over ‘harsh’ comments
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea &amp; other deals this week
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea & other deals this week
Man allegedly dislocates woman&#039;s jaw after being rejected at Prinsep Street bar
Man allegedly dislocates woman's jaw after being rejected at Prinsep Street bar
A look inside Virgin Voyages&#039; cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids
A look inside Virgin Voyages' cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids
Ian Fang stripped and groped by &#039;tai-tais&#039; for new drama
Ian Fang stripped and groped by 'tai-tais' for new drama
Singaporean woman&#039;s wedding with &#039;ang moh&#039; husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Singaporean woman's wedding with 'ang moh' husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Viral video: Noodles land on diner&#039;s face at Hai Di Lao
Viral video: Noodles land on diner's face at Hai Di Lao
Vietnamese woman&#039;s family can&#039;t recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
Vietnamese woman's family can't recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Places to go in KL other than the Petronas Twin Towers, Petaling Street and KLCC
Places to go in KL other than the Petronas Twin Towers, Petaling Street and KLCC
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore&#039;s central shopping heaven and art strip
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore's central shopping heaven and art strip

Home Works

5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after

SERVICES