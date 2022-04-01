Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ premiere moves back 2 Days, gets double episode launch

Looks like Star Wars fans will have to wait just a little longer to catch Ewan McGregor's return as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The series was originally announced to premiere on Disney+ on May 25th, which happens to be the 45th Anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope. But it has now been pushed back by two days to May 27 instead, as announced by Ewan McGregor below.

But the good news is, we will now get not one but the first two episodes of the series dropped on Disney+ on the same day.

PHOTO: Lucasfilm Ltd.

This also means Obi-Wan Kenobi will go head-to-head with Netflix's highly anticipated Stranger Things Season 4, which is also releasing Part one of its latest on the exact same day. Fun!

Watch the incoming transmission from Obi-Wan Kenobi here:

This article was first published in Geek Culture.