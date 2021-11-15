Obi-Wan Kenobi exclusive clip released on Disney+ with BTS footage

If you've been waiting for Obi-Wan Kenobi to make a comeback, the wait will soon be over.

An exclusive look, behind-the-scenes footage and concept art to the upcoming Disney+ series has been released on the platform.

PHOTO: Disney+

In the exclusive clip, director Deborah Chow shares what fans can expect from the series, such as the very intimate details of Obi-Wan's journey from taking care of young Luke Skywalker to his relationship with Anakin Skywalker.

Actor Ewan McGregor, who is reprising his role as the beloved and legendary Jedi Master, also spoke about working with Hayden Christensen who after all these years, will be returning to his role as Anakin/Darth Vader for the series too.

PHOTO: Disney+

Behind the scenes footage saw the actors practice wielding light-sabers once more whilst McGregor teases how "having another swing at each other might be satisfying for everybody."

View the full exclusive look on Disney+. Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres in 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.