'Oh, delicious': Taylor Swift accidentally swallows bug onstage

Taylor Swift accidentally swallowed a bug onstage.

The 33-year-old pop star abruptly stopped her set during her gig in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday (June 4) and turned her back on the audience as she suffered a nasty coughing fit and after regaining her composure, Taylor admitted an insect had flown into her mouth.

She explained: "I swallowed a bug. I'm so sorry... I'm totally fine... It's just dumb. It's so stupid."'

Taylor then turned back around and jokingly said: "Oh, delicious. Is there any chance that none of you saw that? It's fine. I've swallowed it.

"This is going to happen again tonight. There's so many bugs. There's a thousand of them. So, I'm just going to try to not do as many of those."

Taylor was able to get her singing voice back and continue the show at the Soldier Field stadium without any more insect-related dramas.

The bug issue came after the singer suffered a technical mishap earlier in the evening when her microphone failed to work as she attempted to launch into her track Lover.

Taylor was able to swap the equipment over and continue, laughing with the audience: "All right, guys, let's start this over again. None of that happened… Let's take a second in our memories, rewind 'em back, none of that happened. We're back to 36 seconds ago."

The pop superstar's Sunday show closed her run of three dates in Chicago on her The Eras tour which kicked off in March and continues in Detroit, Michigan on June 9.

She's due to play in cities including Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Minneapolis, Minnesota before wrapping the US leg with a five-gig run in Los Angeles which concludes on August 9.

Taylor will then take the tour to South America later that month with dates lined up in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil.

ALSO READ: 'Unprecedented' demand for Taylor Swift tour crashes Ticketmaster website