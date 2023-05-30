'Oh my god, look at Chen Xi's leg': Edmund Chen shocked after son's leg 'completely laden' in red marks

When a child gets hurt, their parents do too, as Edmund Chen can attest to.

In an Instagram Story post today (May 30) Edmund shared a video of his son's leg, speckled with red dots.

"Oh my god, look at Chen Xi's leg," the 62-year-old former actor said as he panned along the length of his son's shin, his concern audible in his voice.

On Chen Xi's leg are multiple centimetre-wide red spots, with over 20 of such marks visible in the video. Some marks appeared to have scabbed over, indicating that they had bled before.

"Five minutes later, [his leg is] completely laden with red sting marks," Edmund wrote on the post.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram Story/Edmund Chen

Actor-artist Chen Xi, 32, explained how he sustained these bites in an Instagram Story post of his own, also posted today.

The duo are currently on a father-and-son trip to Taiwan.

He said: "Was standing there drawing, only to be attacked by midges."

Chen Xi also provided more information on the midges that have caused him grief — Forcipomyia taiwana, a "tiny, blood-sucking" midge that causes "intense pruritus (itching) and swelling" for those who might be sensitive to it.

According to him, this type of midge is seen island-wide in rural Taiwan and southern China.

"So please be careful if you do loiter around the greens," Chen Xi warned. "My dad was so worried."

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram Story/Chen Xi

Edmund also linked an article on how to deal with midge bites.

The article began by first advising against scratching the bites, which would worsen the bites.

Instead, they recommended using an ice compress or cold water to relieve the itching.

Anti-itch ointment or ointment containing mint ingredients were also recommended — however, children under two years of age shouldn't use mint ointments, the article specified.

Additionally, should the itching and swelling become severe, if the wound gets infected or if the subject has severe allergic reactions, medical attention should be sought as soon as possible.

