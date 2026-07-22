Ohm Pawat, Hwang Min-hyun coming to Singapore

Mark your calendars, these celebrities will be in Singapore soon.

Thai actor Ohm Pawat will be here on Friday (July 24) to commemorate the reopening of Pandora's Ion Orchard store.

Ohm, 26, is best known for the Thai boys' love drama Bad Buddy (2021-2022).

The event also marks the Asia debut of the jewellery brand's expanded 14k rose gold-plated assortment.

During the evening event, Ohm will also be taking one-on-one photos with five lucky draw winners, drawn prior to the event.

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South Korean singer-actor Hwang Min-hyun will meet fans at Junction 8 on Aug 22 from 1pm for eyewear brand Lenskart's launch of their Game of Thrones collection.

The WannaOne member, who turns 31 next month, completed his mandatory military service in December 2025. The second season of his hit drama Study Group (2025) is reportedly in production and expected to premiere sometime this year.

Interested in meeting him?

From now to Aug 17, shop at Lenskart online or in-store and spend $150 in a single receipt. After the purchase, register via https://www.lenskart.sg/HMHluckyfan and follow their Instagram account. Five winners will be announced on Aug 18.

Winners will secure a reserved seat at the event and a one-on-one photo with Min-hyun (one Polaroid and one digital copy). Additionally, they will each bring home a pair of eyewear he selects for them.

To stay in the know of upcoming concerts this year, check out our concert calendar here.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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