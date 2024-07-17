'We are old friends': Dasmond Koh reunites with ex Adia Chan on TV show, no hard feelings between them

Meeting an ex at your workplace may be an awkward situation for some, but it was no big deal for local host and NoonTalk Media boss Dasmond Koh.

The 52-year-old dated Hong Kong singer-actress Adia Chan, formerly known as Nnadia Chan, back in 2000.

They were reportedly hounded by the paparazzi during their time together and called it quits after nine months, with Dasmond citing the long-distance nature of their relationship as a reason.

So it came as a surprise when, on the July 13 episode of The Sheng Siong Show, Dasmond and his co-host Kym Ng introduced none other than Adia, 53, as a guest performer. There was no hint of uneasiness between the former couple on stage and Kym, 57, even poked fun at them.

On the show, Adia sang a cover of Sandy Lam's At Least I've Got You before bantering with the two hosts, including telling Dasmond he's kept himself looking great after so many years.

"You're still as pretty, too!" Dasmond laughed, while Kym joked about being left out.

Just as Adia was about to announce the title of her next cover, Kym told her: "Tell it to him," pointing at Dasmond.

He and Adia looked at each other chuckling while Kym made a funny face. Adia then sang Teresa Teng's I Only Care About You.

Dasmond also shared a photo with Adia and Kym on Instagram yesterday (July 16), captioning it: "It's been a long time since we've met, feel free to leave your comments" with a smiley face.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C9e7VMAPYCZ/[/embed]

"Da ge (big bro), won't you feel nervous meeting your old love?" a fan commented. "If I were you, I would be very nervous and my heart would still hurt."

But for Dasmond, it was no big deal as he responded: "We are old friends!"

Another netizen commented: "Bro, aren't you walking into a trap?" to which Dasmond responded that he'd "face things head-on".

Local radio DJ Kenneth Chung also joked that Kym looked "so bright", in reference to her being a "lightbulb" (euphemism for third wheel in Mandarin).

"I was forced to 'light them up'," Kym responded.

Actress Candyce Toh also teased Kym: "Thanks for your hard work," to which Dasmond replied: "Why did you only say that to her?"

Adia got married to Chinese actor Zhang Duo, eight years her junior, in 2011 and the couple settled in Beijing. She'll perform at the Esplanade Concert Hall on July 19 with tickets starting from $88.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AX2-rEyd_-c&ab_channel=hoieLi[/embed]

