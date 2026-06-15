Oliver Tree insisted his family wouldn't "get a penny" if he died.

The Life Goes On hitmaker, who died on Sunday (June 14) in a helicopter crash aged 32, had opened up on his financial intentions just weeks before his tragic and unexpected death.

He told The Zach Sang Show: "I don't believe that any of the wealth or the things that get made from it [a career] is mine.

"So when I die — I've set it up — my will is set up that when I pass, my family, no one's going to get a penny."

Oliver had explained that if he had a partner and a family before his death, they wouldn't see "a f***ing penny", although he would have put his children "through college".

He added: "That's the agreement. But there's not going to be a silver spoon. They're taken care of because my dad worked on some stuff in the 2000s.

"The idea is, when I die, all the money is going to go back to artists."

The singer, who would have turned 33 on June 29, had reflected on what his legacy would be when he died, while fans would be able to "vote" on who receives the money from his fortune.

He said: "When I die, my art will continue to have residuals and probably be worth more than it is now.

"People will finally appreciate my stupid f***ing videos or my stupid f***ing songs. That's when people appreciate you, when you're not there anymore.

"I have basically a committee that I've set up when I pass - and I plan to do it while I'm alive - where basically everyone will vote on who the money goes to each year."

Oliver was one of six people killed in the mid-air collision between two helicopters in Rio de Janeiro over the weekend, including YouTuber Gaspi, 23, and Brazilian DJ Lucas Frota also died in the horrific accident.

According to TMZ, Oliver, Frota, Gaspi — real name Gaspar Prim — and two others were in one of the helicopters, while one pilot was flying the other.

The Rio de Janeiro Military Fire Department told the Associated Press that after the aircraft collided, they crashed into an electric car dealership.

One of the helicopters exploded after the crash, causing a fire that then spread through 20 of the vehicles at the dealership.

Oliver's famous friends quickly took to social media to share tributes to the star, including KSI, who admitted it "still doesn't feel real".

He wrote: "Can't believe I'm actually having to type this. You're 32 man. You should still be here. You still had so much life to live.

"So much music to make. So much content to make. You're a legend and will always be a legend. Still doesn't feel real. Genuinely feel sick. I love you bro."

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