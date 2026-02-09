Olivia Colman opens up about gender identity: 'I've always felt sort of non-binary'

Olivia Colman feels as though she is non-binary.

The 52-year-old actress explained that she has never been comfortable with traditional gender roles and describes herself as a "gay man" to Ed Sinclar — her husband of 25 years.

Olivia, who stars in the new queer film Jimpa, told Them: "Throughout my whole life, I've had arguments with people where I've always sort of felt non-binary.

"I've never felt massively feminine in my being female. I've always described myself to my husband as a gay man. And he goes, 'Yeah I get that'. And I do feel so at home and at ease."

The Oscar-winning star continued: "I don't really spend a whole lot of time with people who are very staunchly heterosexual... The men I know and love are very in touch with all sides of themselves.

"I think with my husband and I, we take turns to be the 'strong one', or the one who needs a little bit of gentleness. I believe everyone has all of it in them. I've always felt like that.

"I'm not alone in saying, 'I don't feel like it's binary'. And I loved that. I came away from making this film with, yeah, I knew I wasn't alone."

Olivia previously recalled how she fell in love with Ed — who was an actor before becoming a screenwriter and producer — as soon as she saw him for the first time when rehearsing for a stage production.

The Crown star recalled: "I'd gone to two of the rehearsals and there was no one particularly fanciable there. Then I walked in and saw his left-hand profile.

"At the time he was smoking a ciggie, his feet were crossed, and he's got this lovely bump in his nose and I saw his side profile and just went, 'Oh my God, I'm going to marry him.'

"I had proper thunderbolts: that's him, that's him! Poor thing, he didn't know."

Olivia previously suggested that her marriage to Ed has lasted for so long because the pair are "not big fighters".

The Night Manager star told the Good Hang podcast: "We're not big fighters, which apparently isn't very healthy.

"We have learned over the years — but really late on actually — to sometimes (think), if that was annoying, just wait.

"And it doesn't work for everyone, I know that, but I think it's much better to wait until the calmer moments to go, 'Can we talk about that moment? I did find that a little weird and is that OK that I'm saying this and yes I was a bit cross that day...'."

[[nid:729466]]