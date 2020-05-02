Olivia Culpo helping teen who lost her family in the same chopper crash that killed Kobe Bryant

Olivia Culpo has reached out to help a teenager who lost her family in the same helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant.

The 27-year-old beauty shared a picture of herself with 16-year-old Lexi Altobelli - whose father, John Altobelli, mother Keri, and 14-year-old sister Alyssa died in the accident just over a week ago - and urged fans to donate to the GoFundMe campaign set up to help the high schooler and her older brother, 29-year-old J.J..

She captioned her Instagram post: "A week ago today Lexi's entire life changed forever when her mom, dad, and little sister died in the tragic helicopter crash alongside Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, and Ara Zobayan. Please see the link in my bio to help in any way.

"The funds collected are being used for funeral costs, Lexi's future education, as well as other general living costs.

"No amount is too small, and even the smallest amount symbolises your support and love for a family who really needs it right now."

And for those who couldn't spare any money for the campaign, the former Miss USA urged them to think of and pray for Lexi and her family, as well as the families of others who died in the crash.

She added: "Please hold Lexi and her brother and all of the other families involved in this tragedy in your heart. I can't imagine what could possibly ease their pain at this time, but I know thoughts and prayers can go a long way."

The three members of the Altobelli family were on their way to a basketball game, along with Alyssa's teammates, Payton Chester, 13, and Kobe's daughter Gianna.

Payton's mother, Sarah, their coach Christina Mauser, and the helicopter's pilot, Ara Zobayan, also lost their lives in the crash.