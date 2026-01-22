Olivia Dean and Lola Young lead 2026 Brit Awards with 5 nominations each

Olivia Dean and Lola Young have dominated the 2026 Brit Awards with five nods each.
On Wednesday night, it was announced that Olivia is nominated for Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year and Pop Act, as well as receiving two nods in Song of the Year with Mastercard for Man I Need and Rein Me In, her collaboration with Sam Fender.
She said: "It feels crazy to have five Brit Award nominations, it's very surreal, and I'm still processing it.
"I remember watching the Brits on TV when I was younger, and having gone to Brit School and now having this full circle moment ten years later, attending the awards is going to feel very emotional."
Olivia is also the first performer to be confirmed for this year's live show — which debuts at its new Manchester home, the Co-op Live, on Saturday, Feb 28.
Lola, meanwhile, is nominated across Artist of the Year, Breakthrough Artist, Song of the Year with Mastercard, Alt/Rock Act and Pop Act.
Behind the pair is Sam Fender with four nominations across Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year, Song of the Year with Mastercard and Alt/Rock Act — the latter of which the Spaceman singer has won twice before.
A host of names received three nominations, including Lily Allen, Dave, Fred Again, Wolf Alice and newcomer Jim Legxacy.
British icons Pulp have received their first nomination for Group of the Year since 1996.
Hollywood is also well represented in this year's nominations, as Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters group HUNTR/X are nominated for International Song of the Year with Golden, and are shortlisted for International Group.
Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo has secured her first nomination with her rendition of Wicked's Defying Gravity in contention for Song of the Year with Mastercard.
Other international stars up for awards include Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga and Chappell Roan.
The winners of Songwriter of the Year and Producer of the Year will be revealed over the coming weeks, along with other show announcements.
The 2026 Brit Awards takes place on Saturday, Feb 28, at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester and will be broadcast live on ITV and ITVX.
The full list of nominations for the 2026 Brit Awards:
Song Of The Year (public vote)
- Cynthia Erivo (feat. Ariana Grande) - Defying Gravity
- Lola Young - Messy
- Olivia Dean - Man I Need
- Sam Fender Olivia Dean - Rein Me In
- Fred again.., Skepta PlaqueBoyMax - Victory Lap
- Lewis Capaldi - Survive
- Chrystal - The Days (NOTION Remix)
- Calvin Harris Clementine Douglas - Blessings
- Myles Smith - Nice To Meet You
- RAYE - WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!
- Skye Newman - Family Matters
Breakthrough Artist
- Lola Young
- Jim Legxacy
- Barry Can't Swim
- EsDeeKid
- Skye Newman
Artist Of The Year
- Lola Young
- Olivia Dean
- Sam Fender
- Dave
- Fred again..
- Lily Allen
- JADE
- Little Simz
- Self Esteem
- PinkPantheress
Group Of The Year
Wolf Alice
- Pulp
- Wet Leg
- Sleep Token
- The Last Dinner Party
- International Group Of The Year
- Geese
- Turnstile
- HAIM
- Tame Impala
- Huntrix (Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami)
Best Pop Act
- Lola Young
- Olivia Dean
- JADE
- Lily Allen
- RAYE
R+B Act
- Jim Legxacy
- kwn
- Mabel
- Sault
- Sasha Keable
Best Alternative/Rock Act
- Lola Young
- Sam Fender
- Wolf Alice
- Wet Leg
- Blood Orange
Best Dance Act
- Fred again.., Skepta + PlaqueBoyMax
- FKA twigs
- PinkPanthress
- Sammy Virji
- Calvin Harris + Clementine Douglas
Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
- Dave
- Jim Legxacy
- Central Cee
- Loyle Carner
- Little Simz
International Artist Of The Year
- Bad Bunny
- Doechii
- Rosalia
- sombr
- Chappell Roan
- CMAT
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
- Tyler, The Creator
International Song Of The Year (public vote)
- ROSE Bruno Mars - APT.
- Lady Gaga + Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile
- Gracie Abrams - That's So True
- Gigi Perez - Sailor Song
- Alex Warren - Ordinary
- Disco Lines + Tinashe - No Broke Boys
- Ravyn Lenae - Love Me Not
- Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild
- Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia
- Chappell Roan - Pink Pony Club
- Sombr - undressed
- Huntrix (Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami) - Golden
Album Of The Year
- Olivia Dean - The Art Of Loving
- Sam Fender - People Watching
- Dave - The Boy Who Played The Harp
- Lily Allen - West End Girl
- Wolf Alice - The Clearing
