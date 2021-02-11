Olivia Munn, whose mum is from Vietnam and of Chinese descent, calls for an end to 'anti-Asian hate crimes'

Olivia Munn has called for an end to "anti-Asian hate crimes" in a moving plea on social media.

The 40-year-old actress, whose mum is from Vietnam and of Chinese descent, took to Instagram to share a lengthy post in which she hit out at the "verbal and physical assaults" that have left Asian people in America "fearful to step outside".

Olivia claimed the crimes had escalated during the Covid-19 pandemic, and said the number of daily attacks is still increasing, despite the community having asked for help.

She wrote: "Over the past few days I've found myself at a loss for words at the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes. The racist, verbal and physical assaults have left my community fearful to step outside. These hate crimes have spiked since Covid and continue to increase even though we ask for help, even though we ask our fellow Americans to be outraged for us, even though we ask for more mainstream media coverage."

The star went on to list several attacks that have allegedly taken place in recent weeks, including a 91-year-old Asian American man who was attacked from behind while walking down the street, an 84-year-old Thai American who was allegedly murdered in San Francisco, and a 64-year-old Vietnamese American woman who was assaulted in San Jose.

Olivia concluded her post: "To simply exist as a minority in this country is seen as a protest to some. We need help amplifying the outrage. We need help to feel safe in our country. We need help to be safe in our country."

The actress also used her post to tag Instagram accounts that provide Asian American news, as well as charities which support diversity and representation in America.

She captioned the post: "I've tagged some incredible accounts you can follow to stay aware."